Amazon announces a new delivery station in Portadown

Amazon Logistics has announced that it will open a new delivery station in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The 7,000 square metre building is expected to be fully operational later this year, and will serve customers based in the Portadown area.

The delivery station at James Park, Mahon Industrial Estate, will create over 20 permanent jobs, in addition to more than a hundred driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners. Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.

Work is underway at the new Amazon distribution centre in Portadown

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. For more information about open positions, visit www.amazon.jobsMP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, said: “The creation of 20 permanent warehouse jobs and around 100 driver opportunities in the Upper Bann area is a tremendous boost to the local economy. More and more companies are recognising the merits in making this area a distribution hub, with a road network linking to main arterial routes to every corner of Northern Ireland, and beyond. Amazon recognising this really puts the area on the map and I very much welcome this investment.”

Amazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, Country Director for Amazon Logistics, explained: “We are excited to invest in the Portadown area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

Amazon offers employees Career Choice, an innovative programme which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Amazon has invested more than $11.5bn globally and introduced more than 150 new safety measures to help keep its employees safe.

Career Day 2021

Amazon is holding one of the biggest free virtual training and recruiting events in the UK. Amazon Career Day will take place on September 16 and job seekers are able to register at amazoncareerday.comThe event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether – at Amazon or at another company. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of the 3,000 free one-to-one career coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters to help participants land their next job.

Amazon to open its first fulfilment centre

The state-of-the-art fulfilment centre will provide faster delivery for customers across Ireland seven days a week including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items

500 new roles offering competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a safe work environment for our employees to help meet growing customer demand

Amazon today announced plans to open its first fulfilment centre in the Republic of Ireland, creating 500 new permanent jobs to help meet customer demand. The state-of-the-art fulfilment centre, which will open spring 2022, will provide faster delivery for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.

The 630,000 square foot centre at Baldonnell Business Park, Dublin, will hold millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers across Ireland as well as the rest of Europe.

Recruitment has started for a range of new roles for the fulfilment centre, including engineers, HR and IT professionals through to health & safety and finance specialists and operations managers. Recruitment for the Amazon teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin next year.

A second delivery station will also open at Northwest Logistics Park, Ballycoolin, serving customers in Dublin and the surrounding areas. The delivery station will create over 20 permanent jobs, in addition to dozens of driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners. The 7,000 square metre building is expected to be fully operational this autumn.

Stefano Perego, VP Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre Operations in Europe, added: “We are delighted to be opening our first fulfilment centre in Dublin enabling us to provide faster delivery times for customers across Ireland. We are excited to be creating 500 new permanent roles which offer competitive wages, excellent benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for our employees.

“The new state-of-the-art fulfilment centre and delivery station are a further sign of our commitment to the communities in which we operate. The new teams will play a crucial role in providing faster delivery to customers across Ireland including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.”

Anyone can find out more about what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre by signing up for a virtual tour at amazonfctours.comPeople interested in applying for jobs at Amazon in Ireland should visit Amazon Jobs

