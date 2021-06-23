Annual NI Fish and Chip Shop Awards set for July

Captain Jacks, owned by husband and wife team James and Jacqueline Higginson, not only won the Co Down award last year, but walked away with the prestigious title of ‘Best Overall Fish and Chip Shop in Northern Ireland in 2020.’

Sponsored by EB Gas and Express Foods NI, the 2021 gala awards ceremony will take place in The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on Monday, July 5, when 72 fish and chip shops from across Northern Ireland will battle it out to become this year’s winners.

James Higginson from Captain Jacks is looking forward to the awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and Jacqueline Higginson from Captain Jacks in Portaferry with compere Robin Elliott

“Jacqueline and I were absolutely thrilled to have won the National Fish and Chip Shop Awards in 2020, which took place in February, just before the lockdowns,” he said.

“It was a huge honour and we have to thank our dedicated crew who have helped us harness our reputation and worked tirelessly all through the pandemic with our takeaway service.

“Over the lockdowns, we used this time to upgrade, refurbish and secure a full license for our restaurant which seats 40 people.

“We can’t wait to show our award winning restaurant off during the thriving summer season when Portaferry is buzzing with tourists.”

Rodney Marks from EB Gas had no hesitation sponsoring the awards again this year.

He explained: “EB Gas is the main supplier for Fish and Chip shops throughout Northern Ireland, so these awards are a perfect fit.

“It’s also a great opportunity to catch up with our customers in a social environment.

“Andrew Benson and Aine O’Kane from AB Events are great hosts and always put on an amazing gala awards ceremony.”

Leanne Laverty from Express Foods NI is also sponsoring the awards for the second consecutive year.

She added: “Express Foods NI stocks the best known wholesale food brands in the marketplace.

“The NI Fish and Chip Shop Awards is one the best nights out in our social calendar and offers us the opportunity to network with potentially new customers, thank our existing clients and promote our new food products.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.