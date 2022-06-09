Architects Gray Design unveil new studio space in Newry

At the official opening Gray Design welcomed a host of clients and colleagues, both old and new, to the state-of-the-art office.

Broadcaster Adrian Logan was MC for the evening and Newry Chamber of Commerce CEO, Tony McKeown congratulated Gray Design on behalf of the local business community.

Gray Design, which this year celebrated 15 years in business, has offices in Belfast, Newry and Dublin, and offers a wide range of expertise in all major sectors including commercial, conservation, retail, housing, transport and leisure.

They are also well known for delivering high quality services from modest residential extensions to multi-million-pound commercial schemes.

Over the years Gray Design has worked with major global brands like McDonalds, Starbucks, and KFC and its team has worked on projects in diverse locations such as USA, Switzerland, Russia, Hungary, Dubai, Qatar as well as the length and breadth of Ireland.