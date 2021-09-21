‘Back of the net’ for Lyric Theatre and Electric Ireland partnership

Through ‘Rough Girls’ a brand new play written by Tara Lynne O’Neill, which tells the story of Belfast’s first female football team set 1917-1921, and Electric Ireland’s Game Changers NI campaign in partnership with Irish IFA, which supports the growth of girls and women’s football; both Lyric Theatre and Electric Ireland have been working together on showcasing pioneering women breaking down barriers of participation in sports and arts through clever storytelling on digital and traditional media platform as well as a creative movement workshop with ‘Rough Girls’ cast and representatives from Northern Ireland women’s football.

Rough Girls, supported by Electric Ireland runs at Lyric Theatre until September 25.

A message from the Editor:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the partnership at The Oval are Anne Smyth Sponsorship Specialist Electric Ireland and Claire Murray Head of Development and Marketing Lyric Theatre

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.