Bank launches the new ‘Danske Futures’ higher level apprenticeship scheme

Pictured are the last group of apprentices to join Danske Bank through its Danske Futures programme are Hannah Lyons, Abi Weir, Peter McMaw, Anna Cartwright, Alisha Tandon, Ross Black, Eadaoin Donaghy, James Brannigan, Roisin Conlon and Megan McCoosh

First launched in 2018, Danske Futures is a fully funded, three-year higher-level apprenticeship programme for students who have completed their A- Levels.

Run in partnership with Ulster University, the programme offers school leavers the opportunity to take up a permanent role with Danske Bank in Londonderry or Belfast, while studying for a degree. Danske Bank intends to hire a number of apprentices in this latest intake, all of whom will study to obtain a BSc Hons degree in Leading on Customer Operations while gaining experience of working in Danske’s Customer Protection Centre team.

Graduates from Danske Futures benefit from a range of development opportunities, support from colleagues and progression through a clear career path. The deadline for applications for this year’s intake is August 15 and details of how to apply can be found on Danske Bank’s website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McClelland, who joined the Danske Futures programme in 2020 and is currently working in the Customer Protection Centre team, said: “Gaining real work experience while studying and getting paid has been a brilliant way to develop my career. Despite everything that has happened with Covid-19 I have had so many development opportunities and have received great support from all my colleagues in the bank. I would highly recommend it to anyone keen to invest in their career and education at the same time.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR Director at Danske Bank, explained: “Through the Danske Future programme we’ve been able to bring new skills and fresh ideas into the bank while supporting the development of some of Northern Ireland’s brightest and most talented young people as they begin their careers. The scheme represents a great opportunity for ambitious school leavers to kickstart a career, and it’s also a fantastic opportunity for those who are looking for a career change to retrain and reskill, all while studying for a fully funded degree.”

Ruth Mercer, Programme Director at Ulster University said: “Already in our third year, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Danske Bank in their Danske Futures Higher Level Apprenticeship programme funded by the Department for the Economy.

“The BSc (Hons) ‘Leading on Customer Operations’ delivers organisational performance and interpersonal excellence through a focus on business insight, technology adoption and human centred design. This degree combined with real world experience, provides graduates with a valuable advantage in today’s customer operations environment and offers an exciting, dynamic career opportunity in an ever-evolving financial sector.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.