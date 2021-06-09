BBC’s interior design guru, Paul Moneypenny helps Dungannon business get a makeover

Belfast man Paul Moneypenny wowed his way to the BBC’s Interior Design Masters semi-finals fronted by Alan Carr.

Based in Brook Street, local bathroom and plumbing retailer Bassetts tapped into Paul’s creative skillset to add creative flair to their branch.

Paul, dubbed “The Wallpaper King,” is a Belfast native who has been interested in design since he was a child.

Paul Moneypenny in the Dungannon branch

Paul is now broadening his horizons with his line of soft furnishings, collaborating with long-admired brands, and trying to diversify into establishing a wallpaper line in his distinct design.

He explained: “You may think that wallpaper is a no-no in the bathroom, yet manufacturers have produced many different solutions. Striking designs such as tropical and lush prints can create a sense of luxury and fun in your bathroom. With the help of Paul Moneypenny’s creative flair, Bassetts turn a ‘drab’ bathroom display into something fabulous.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Michelle Carolan, Marketing Manager at Bassetts, explained: “It is great to have Paul work with us at our Dungannon branch; we know our customers will love his creative work. It is key for us to keep on top of trends and use the best in the business to inspire our customers.”

Bassetts is Northern Ireland’s largest bathroom, plumbing and heating retailer and the award-winning retailer has a huge range of bathroom and tiles on display in the Dungannon branch.

