Belfast’s Angoka part of ‘historic turning point’ in teleoperated driving

The company, which specializes in deflecting cyber attacks on autonomous vehicles, took part in the demonstration at a live showcase event in London and Oxford. The demonstration was in collaboration with its Project Encode partners, a industrial research project launched by Innovate UK in 2021.

The demonstration involved two Nissan E NV200 vans in London and Oxford controlled from a hub in Oxford, which successfully deflected a series of simulated hacks and cyber attacks.

Angoka said the successful deployment of the two vans marked a marked a ‘historic turning point’ and demonstrates the commercial value of operating a teleoperated (the operation of machinery or systems from a distance) fleet of commercial vehicles safely and efficiently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angoka StreetDrone teleoperator

Angoka’s participation saw the Belfast company spend six months working with partner companies such as StreetDrone, Coventry University, TRL, Smart Mobility Living Lab:London and Oxfordshire County Council.

Yuri Andersson, co-founder and chief executive, said: “Teleoperation has the potential to transform the logistics industry by radically reducing costs and increasing productivity.

“However, this will only happen if the new technology is completely secure. Today, Angoka has demonstrated that secure teleoperation of logistics vehicles is a reality.

“By creating trust in the communication, we are overcoming one of the most important barriers to adoption of this vital new technology.”

Angoka CEO Yuri Andersson

As Project ENCODE’s cybersecurity lead, ANGOKA’s involvement focused on ensuring continuity of service by implementing measures that embed trust and resilience within the teleoperated networks.

These include certifying and securing end-to-end connectivity between remote operators and vehicles. Integrating ANGOKA’s patented technology into the systems has enabled the operation to function as planned in line with all safety measures, even when experiencing simulated cyber attacks.

The live demonstration also involved the UK government’s Department of Transport and National Cyber Security Centre who will use the project’s findings and data gathered from monitoring the test vehicles to inform new cybersecurity processes and regulations for the autonomous vehicles market.

A message from the Editor:

Angoka teleoperated van

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.