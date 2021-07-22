Belfast’s B-Secur announces U.S. collaboration to accelerate design of next-generation consumer wearables

The alliance with US-headquartered Texas Instruments will provide high-performing sensing capabilities for wearable devices like premium smartwatches and medical grade heart-rate monitors, enabling advanced features for identification, wellness and health monitoring in Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The news follows an announcement from B-Secur earlier this year that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its innovative HeartKeyÒ ECG software.

B-Secur’s HeartKey® technology consists of a suite of powerful ECG or heart algorithms that uniquely combine user identification, health, and wellness to generate accurate data encrypted through the user’s unique heartbeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B-Secur CCO, Ben Carter

Alan Foreman, Chief Executive Officer, B-Secur, said: “This announcement is hugely significant for B-Secur and will enable medical-grade heart health monitoring to become widely available in the consumer wearables sector.

“As more and more wearable and IoT devices adopt ECG technology, supplying a fully integrated, high-performance solution with Texas Instruments means our customers around the world can bring their own consumer wearable products to market quicker and with greater confidence.”

The combination of HeartKeyÒ and TI’s AFE4950 enables device manufacturers and partners around the world to eliminate months of R&D with a fully integrated sensor, electrical and signal processing solution.

Karthik Soundarapandian, product line manager for medical imaging at TI, explained: “The trend in consumer electronics is to add more health monitoring into smartwatches and other wearables. This, in combination with a patient’s medical history, can help health professionals with early detection and prevention of disease. The precision signal quality from the AFE4950-based hardware, combined with B-Secur’s algorithms, will help wearables manufacturers design solutions that make clinical-quality monitoring more accessible to a wider population.”

Founded in Belfast and headquartered at Catalyst in The Innovation Centre, B-Secur is on a mission to revolutionise the way people experience technology in the connected world using their unique heartbeat. The company employs 35 engineers and has invested many years of advanced, scientific research in ECG to become a market leader in the development and integration of ECG software, partnering with some of the world’s leading technology companies.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.