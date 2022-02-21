Big Data Belfast returns to ICC arena

Launching this year’s Big Data Belfast conference at the ICC Waterfront are EY director Shay Cullen and analytics engines MD Dr Aislinn Rice

With support from headline sponsor EY, this year’s conference will present the very latest insights into the world of data, with a variety of speakers and panel sessions across a range of topics including AI & ML, environmental sustainability and governance, digital transformation and business analytics.

Now in its 8th year, Big Data Belfast 2022 is also supported by Aflac, Allstate NI, ASOS, Daily Pay, Invest NI, Magnite, MCS Group, Peak 6 and The Alan Turing Institute.

In recent years, adoption of data-driven technologies has grown exponentially. Market intelligence agency Gartner predict that by 2023, overall adoption of data analytics will increase from 35% (2021) to 50%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching this year’s Big Data Belfast conference at the ICC Waterfront are EY director Shay Cullen and analytics engines head of sales and marketing Geoff McGimpsey

The Covid-19 crisis has further accelerated the adoption of many of these technologies. A 2021 study by Google found that “32% of respondents accelerated or introduced initiatives around building out or improving the use of data analytics and intelligence” as a result of the pandemic.

Big Data Belfast 2022 will be the ideal opportunity for organisations and individuals to connect with; and to learn from innovative business leaders from the technology sector and beyond. Attendees will discover how market leading organisations are adapting to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analytics engines MD Dr Aislinn Rice, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Big Data Belfast to the ICC this May. The conference has been a staple of the Northern Ireland tech event calendar and it’s very exciting to be able to welcome delegates back to our event space after a very successful 2019 conference.”

She added: “We’re also delighted to welcome back sponsors such as EY, Allstate, MCS Group and Invest Northern Ireland. Their continued support is a testament to the incredible impact of the event. We’re also pleased to welcome new sponsors ASOS, Daily Pay, Aflac, Peak 6, Magnite and The Alan Turing Institute and we look forward to working with them over the coming months. We have an incredible line-up of technology and business leaders speaking at this year’s event and we’re confident that this is one local audiences won’t want to miss.”

Roger Eigenheer, head of the UK&I delivery centre at EY, the event headline sponsor, explained: “We are proud to support Big Data Belfast as headline sponsor for this year’s event. Although the last two years have seen their fair share of challenges, it’s been remarkable to see how understanding big data and its applications has helped to keep communities and vital services connected in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have no doubt that this event will continue to bring brilliant ideas to the fore and we are delighted to work with the team at Analytics Engines again.”

Shay Cullen, director and head of data platforms & engineering EY, added: “The Big Data Belfast conference has established itself as high watermark both in terms of speakers and the quality of the event itself. We’re fortunate to have a host of pioneers in Northern Ireland across the full spectrum of tech disciplines, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring both local global minds together and we’re very excited to be supporting it as it returns to the ICC.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.