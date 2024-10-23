Big Marketing Meet Up reveals marketing legend to address Belfast event

By Claire Cartmill
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Entrepreneur, best-selling author, and speaker Seth Godin is back to deliver more inspiration to BMMU ticket holders via his NYC studio

Organisers for the Big Marketing Meet Up have revealed a special guest speaker set to appear virtually in Belfast’s International Convention Centre (ICC) on November 14.

The exceedingly popular networking event, which sees attendees from Northern Ireland and beyond gather to discuss industry insights, future collaborations and more, will return to the capital this autumn for the second 2024 instalment.

Several stand-out names in the marketing world have now been announced as holding talks on topics of their choice through the power of video conferencing technology.

Organisers for the Big Marketing Meet Up have revealed a special guest speaker set to appear virtually in Belfast’s International Convention Centre (ICC) on November 14. Pictured are last year's guest speakersOrganisers for the Big Marketing Meet Up have revealed a special guest speaker set to appear virtually in Belfast’s International Convention Centre (ICC) on November 14. Pictured are last year's guest speakers
Making a return following his surprise appearance at last year’s event, Seth Godin is back to deliver more inspiration to BMMU ticket holders via his NYC studio.

Delivering a talk about his upcoming book, This Is Strategy, attendees will not only hear marketing advice from Seth’s speech and excerpts from the future release, but they can also avail of a digital copy at no additional cost

The exceptional event line-up has been crafted by organiser Treena Clarke, who is incredibly passionate about facilitating a guest list that embraces networking opportunities as well as personal development.

Treena said: "The success of our last meet-up showed the demand for a programme that provides key insights and discussions in a fun environment.

“Our speakers and attendees ensure that this will be an event created by marketing professionals, for marketing professionals. It's time for marketers to take time out, learn, and energise."

To find out more about the programme and to secure earlybird tickets, go to bmmubelfast.com

