Black Friday: All the discounts at CastleCourt in Belfast this weekend

CastleCourt – one of Northern Ireland’s main shopping centres, located in Belfast city centre – has helpfully listed all its Black Friday deals in a single webpage, running from November 24 – 26.

By Adam Kula
11 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 11:46am
CastleCourt at the northern end of Belfast city centre
Here the News Letter reproduces the list, and wishes you best of luck in your bargain-hunting:

Matalan – 20% off all full price items

Soho – 10% off everything

Yankee Candle – 50% off WOW boxes

PELO Hairdressing – 25% off all retail, 10% off all xmas sets, buy £100 voucher get £25 free

Real Image – Buy 1 item get 2nd item half price

Quiz – Up to 70% off selected items

DV8 – Half price Superdry items, 20% off footwear

Jack & Jones – 50% off various selections instore, as well as 4 tshirts for £20

The Perfume Shop – 10% off £60 spend, 15% off £75 spend, 20% off £100 spend

Yours Clothing – 20% off when you spend £40 or more

Schuh Kids – Up to 70% off selected items

Schuh – Up to 70% off selected items

Card Factory – 3 for £1.50 on selected gift bags and wrapping paper, 5 for £1 on Christmas money wallets

VILA – 25% off full price items

Boots – Better than half price Star Gifts

Superdrug – 3 for 2 on all cosmetics, up to 60% off fragrance

The Entertainer – Up to 66% off selected lines

Card Centre – Up to 50% off Disney and Santoro items

Holland & Barrett – Better than half price on selected lines

SD Kells – 50% off various Regatta, Trespass and Dare2Be

H Samuel – 30% off full price jewellery

Bonmarche – 20% off everything

The Works – 3 for £12 on various marked gifts

Semi-Chem – Ghost Dream Chaser fragrance set £29.99

Wrapped Up – Up to 50% off selected lines

O’Neills – 20% off Under Armour, Trespass, Columbia, Berghaus, FAI, Ronhill & Footwear. 20% off selected O’Neill’s products

BPerfect Cosmetics – 20% off Bperfect products (excl Xmas sets), 20% off Voduz, 10% off third party brands

Fresh Pop – 20% off full price items (excl North Face jackets)

Exclusive Designs – Sales on selected items

Belleek Living – 30% off all Christmas stock and Belleek Living items

