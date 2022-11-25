Black Friday: All the discounts at CastleCourt in Belfast this weekend
CastleCourt – one of Northern Ireland’s main shopping centres, located in Belfast city centre – has helpfully listed all its Black Friday deals in a single webpage, running from November 24 – 26.
Here the News Letter reproduces the list, and wishes you best of luck in your bargain-hunting:
Matalan – 20% off all full price items
Soho – 10% off everything
Yankee Candle – 50% off WOW boxes
PELO Hairdressing – 25% off all retail, 10% off all xmas sets, buy £100 voucher get £25 free
Real Image – Buy 1 item get 2nd item half price
Quiz – Up to 70% off selected items
DV8 – Half price Superdry items, 20% off footwear
Jack & Jones – 50% off various selections instore, as well as 4 tshirts for £20
The Perfume Shop – 10% off £60 spend, 15% off £75 spend, 20% off £100 spend
Yours Clothing – 20% off when you spend £40 or more
Schuh Kids – Up to 70% off selected items
Schuh – Up to 70% off selected items
Card Factory – 3 for £1.50 on selected gift bags and wrapping paper, 5 for £1 on Christmas money wallets
VILA – 25% off full price items
Boots – Better than half price Star Gifts
Superdrug – 3 for 2 on all cosmetics, up to 60% off fragrance
The Entertainer – Up to 66% off selected lines
Card Centre – Up to 50% off Disney and Santoro items
Holland & Barrett – Better than half price on selected lines
SD Kells – 50% off various Regatta, Trespass and Dare2Be
H Samuel – 30% off full price jewellery
Bonmarche – 20% off everything
The Works – 3 for £12 on various marked gifts
Semi-Chem – Ghost Dream Chaser fragrance set £29.99
Wrapped Up – Up to 50% off selected lines
O’Neills – 20% off Under Armour, Trespass, Columbia, Berghaus, FAI, Ronhill & Footwear. 20% off selected O’Neill’s products
BPerfect Cosmetics – 20% off Bperfect products (excl Xmas sets), 20% off Voduz, 10% off third party brands
Fresh Pop – 20% off full price items (excl North Face jackets)
Exclusive Designs – Sales on selected items
Belleek Living – 30% off all Christmas stock and Belleek Living items
