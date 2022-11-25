Black Friday: All the discounts at CastleCourt in Belfast this weekend

CastleCourt at the northern end of Belfast city centre

Here the News Letter reproduces the list, and wishes you best of luck in your bargain-hunting:

Matalan – 20% off all full price items

Soho – 10% off everything

Yankee Candle – 50% off WOW boxes

PELO Hairdressing – 25% off all retail, 10% off all xmas sets, buy £100 voucher get £25 free

Real Image – Buy 1 item get 2nd item half price

Quiz – Up to 70% off selected items

DV8 – Half price Superdry items, 20% off footwear

Jack & Jones – 50% off various selections instore, as well as 4 tshirts for £20

The Perfume Shop – 10% off £60 spend, 15% off £75 spend, 20% off £100 spend

Yours Clothing – 20% off when you spend £40 or more

Schuh Kids – Up to 70% off selected items

Schuh – Up to 70% off selected items

Card Factory – 3 for £1.50 on selected gift bags and wrapping paper, 5 for £1 on Christmas money wallets

VILA – 25% off full price items

Boots – Better than half price Star Gifts

Superdrug – 3 for 2 on all cosmetics, up to 60% off fragrance

The Entertainer – Up to 66% off selected lines

Card Centre – Up to 50% off Disney and Santoro items

Holland & Barrett – Better than half price on selected lines

SD Kells – 50% off various Regatta, Trespass and Dare2Be

H Samuel – 30% off full price jewellery

Bonmarche – 20% off everything

The Works – 3 for £12 on various marked gifts

Semi-Chem – Ghost Dream Chaser fragrance set £29.99

Wrapped Up – Up to 50% off selected lines

O’Neills – 20% off Under Armour, Trespass, Columbia, Berghaus, FAI, Ronhill & Footwear. 20% off selected O’Neill’s products

BPerfect Cosmetics – 20% off Bperfect products (excl Xmas sets), 20% off Voduz, 10% off third party brands

Fresh Pop – 20% off full price items (excl North Face jackets)

Exclusive Designs – Sales on selected items

Belleek Living – 30% off all Christmas stock and Belleek Living items

