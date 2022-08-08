BT renews its partnership with NI Chamber

The partnership will see BT support NI Chamber’s work across the province, as well as a number of flagship events including the President’s Banquet and Annual Lunch.

As one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers, BT supports more than 7,200 jobs locally. Over the last year, it has launched a range of new products and programmes that form part of a long-term plan to help build a better connected and more competitive Northern Ireland.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “BT is one of NI Chamber’s longest standing supporters, so we are extremely pleased they have decided to renew this partnership, which delivers so much mutual benefit for both partners and crucially, for NI Chamber members.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, NI Chamber and Paul Murnaghan, regional director, BT Enterprise

“The partnership works because our aims are so well aligned. As one of the region’s most significant investors, BT is at the forefront of making Northern Ireland a digitally connected region and is helping to ensure that we have the right infrastructure in place to support sustainable business growth. That is a vital component in helping our members to grow locally and internationally, and for driving the development of the economy as a whole. Together, we are committed to continuing to working closely to support local companies now and into the future.”

Paul Murnaghan, regional director for BT’s Enterprise business in Northern Ireland, added: “We are delighted to renew our longstanding partnership with the NI Chamber and look forward to working together to continue to promote economic recovery and growth for businesses here.

“BT remains as committed to Northern Ireland as it has ever been, ensuring access to connectivity for businesses here when they need it most and advancing the continued roll out of 5G. We are proud of the role that we continue to play in investing in research and innovation capabilities and as one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland, we continue to provide opportunities for the considerable local talent that exists. Our ongoing multi-million pound investment in our flagship Riverside Tower office also continues to position BT at the heart of local business and the economy here.