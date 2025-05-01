Carpetright: popular vinyl flooring and DIY stores to reopen as Tapi Carpets as UK expansion grows – full list
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Popular flooring retailer Tapi is reopening more ex-Carpetright stores across the UK
- Four new locations Basildon, Coventry, Crawley and Leeds Birstall - will open this month
- It follows Tapi’s acquisition of Carpetright brand, warehouses and 54 sites in 2024
- 21 former Carpetright stores have already relaunched as Tapi shops this spring
- Tapi says the new stores are part of a major push to expand its national presence
A raft of stores once operated by a popular carpet retailer are set to reopen this year.
Another four former Carpetright units will be relaunched this month by Tapi, which acquired the brand, two warehouses, and 54 retail sites from administration in July last year.
Tapi continues to invest in expanding its retail footprint, and the outlets will add to the 21 new stores it has already launched this spring.
Charlie Harris, director of buying at Tapi Carpets & Floors said: “Everyone at Tapi is really excited about our new store openings over the coming weeks.
“We’re investing heavily to ensure that every store lives up to our high standards and they will be full to the brim with a wide selection of Carpet, Laminate, Luxury Vinyl, Vinyl and Engineered Wood.
“Each of these stores has been carefully chosen to bring us closer to our mission of delivering great value flooring to everyone in Britain and we’re quietly confident that they will be a real success for us.”
Where will the new Tapi stores be?
The four new Tapi locations - reopening in former Carpetright stores - are as follows:
- Basildon
- Coventry
- Crawley
- Leeds Birstall
These add to the former Carpetright stores that reopened as Tapi Carpets this spring:
- Bristol
- Cannock
- Carmarthen
- Chesterfield
- Cramlington
- East Grinstead
- East Sheen
- Epsom
- Hereford
- Ipswich
- Lancaster
- Mansfield
- Newbury
- Newmarket
- North Shields
- Sevenoaks
- Southampton
- Teddington
- Trowbridge
- Wimbledon
- Woking
Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.