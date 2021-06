Carrickfergus shopping centre up for sale for £1.6million

The centre was listed as a going concern this week by joint agents, Osborne King and TDK Property.

The shopping arcade, which opened in the 1990s, is located at Antrim Street in the town centre.

With a current net income of £231,860 per annum, its main tenants include Iceland, Home Bargains, New Look, and Poundstretcher.

DeCourcy Shopping Centre

The listing notes the total area of the property as 54,000 square feet on a site of approximately 2.4 acres.

