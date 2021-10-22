Claire’s is the latest accessory to join The Boulevard

As a destination for self-expression, Claire’s creates exclusive, curated and fun fashionable jewellery and accessories for young people and provides memorable experiences through its world-leading piercing services, having pierced over 110 million ears during it’s more than 40 years.

The new 532 sq.ft. Claire’s store will be located by the centre’s friendship bench and will offer the latest trends across jewellery, cosmetics and accessories, as well as leading ear piercing services for memorable life moments.

The store is one of multiple retailers due to arrive at the premier designer outlet before Christmas.

Claire’s store manager, Karen Ross and The Claire Bear are pictured alongside The Boulevard centre director, Chris Nelmes, opening the new store

The Boulevard recently scooped first prize in the Innovative Campaign category at the 2021 Global Retail and Leisure International Awards and has recorded a string of successful sales figures, with every trading month of 2021 achieving a top ten position for monthly sales in The Boulevard’s entire trading history.

