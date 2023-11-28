The London-based carbon intelligence software platform has appointed Sam Evans as business development manager for Northern Ireland

Climate Essentials, a London-based carbon intelligence platform, has appointed Sam Evans as business development manager for Northern Ireland.

Operating out of the Belfast office, Sam will work to promote growth and support the strategic direction of Climate Essentials across Northern Ireland.

Sam brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in business development and account management to Climate Essentials. Sam's expertise encompasses various facets of business development, including B2B sales, social value delivery, customer experience enhancement, and relationship management.

Most recently, Sam has worked at Business in the Community, holding a role as business development manager for the past five years. There, he managed a diverse portfolio of clients and implemented innovative strategies to improve retention rates, drive membership growth, and enhance customer service.

Sam’s dedication to corporate social responsibility is evident through his involvement with the UK board of directors for Active Communities Network and his role as CSR manager at Hill Dickinson LLP.

Climate Essentials’ chair Daniela Menzky says the appointment of Sam Evans reflects the company’s growth across the UK: “We’re delighted to bring Sam to the team. Sam’s commitment to community engagement and environmental impact aligns seamlessly with our values. His knowledge and expertise will be so valuable to us going forward.

“Sam’s appointment solidifies our unwavering commitment to tackling climate change and giving businesses in NI the tool to help reduce their carbon footprint.”

Sam added: “I’m really excited to begin my journey with Climate Essentials, to bring new and innovative ideas to the company, and wider industry. Climate Essentials’ platform is bringing us all closer to achieving net zero, and I’m thrilled to be playing a part.”