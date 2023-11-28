1,439 firms were set-up in Northern Ireland in October 2023 – a 99.6% increase on the 721 start-ups that launched in the same month last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Start-up numbers in Northern Ireland were nearly twice as high in October as the same time last year, according to new research from R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body.

R3’s analysis of data provided by Creditsafe shows 1,439 firms were set-up in Northern Ireland in October 2023 – a 99.6% increase on the 721 start-ups that launched in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Start-up figures in Northern Ireland have continued to climb over the past four months, with 1,067 start-ups in July, 1,236 in August, 1,297 in September and 1,439 in October.

Northern Ireland saw the largest annual percentage increase in start-up numbers of all the nations and regions in the UK, well ahead of Greater London (21.9% increase), East Anglia (17.6%) and Scotland (16.3%) Pictured highlighting October as a ‘milestone month’ is Ian Leonard, chair of R3 in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland saw the largest annual percentage increase in start-up numbers of all the nations and regions in the UK, well ahead of Greater London (21.9% increase), East Anglia (17.6%) and Scotland (16.3%).

Highlighting October as a ‘milestone month’, Ian Leonard, chair of R3 in Northern Ireland, continued: “Start-up numbers in Northern Ireland are now well above what they were for the whole of last year, as more people make the move to become their own boss, and these new firms will provide welcome opportunities for people and supply chains across Northern Ireland.”

Ian, who is a director at Interpath Advisory, continued: “That being said, in the early stages of running a business, challenges can be tough to navigate. Whether you're starting a new business or managing an existing one, it’s crucial that you are alert to the signs of financial distress and have a plan in place for dealing with them should they arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad