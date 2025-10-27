This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New Look has launched its first-ever loyalty programme, Club New Look, and it’s free to join

Members get an instant 25% discount online, early access to sales, and exclusive offers

The scheme includes club-only prices, prize draws, and promotional events

A soft launch attracted 500,000 members; New Look’s target is now 800,000 by the end of the year

The launch supports New Look’s £30m digital growth plan and focus on personalised shopping

A UK high street fashion favourite has officially launched its first-ever loyalty programme, offering shoppers a new way to earn rewards and access exclusive deals.

New Look’s free-to-join scheme, called Club New Look, follows a successful trial phase and marks a major step in the retailer’s digital transformation journey.

The launch comes after the retailer’s April 2025 announcement of a £30 million investment to boost digital growth, reflecting the company’s aim to create a more personalised, seamless shopping experience.

New Look has launched its first-ever loyalty programme, Club New Look, and it's free to join (Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

Helen Connolly, New Look’s CEO, said: “At New Look, we’re always exploring ways to better recognise and reward our customers.

“Club New Look is our new loyalty proposition, designed to offer exclusive, added-value benefits that make our members feel seen, appreciated and inspired.”

The soft launch of the scheme was met with impressive demand, with 500,000 customers joining early. New Look now aims to grow the membership to 800,000 by the end of the financial year, highlighting the brand’s confidence in its new loyalty offering.

How does Club New Look work?

Whether you’re hunting for your next seasonal wardrobe refresh or want first dibs on sale items, the scheme aims to make every shopping experience feel more rewarding.

Joining is simple and free, available both online and in-store, making it easy for loyal customers and new fans alike to take advantage of the perks.

Members receive an instant 25% discount on their first online order, alongside early access to sales, new product launches, and promotional events.

The scheme also offers exclusive ‘club prices’ on select items and chances to win entry into member-only prize draws and competitions.

Membership is open to UK residents aged 18 and over with a valid email address, and can be accessed via the New Look website or mobile app.

For shoppers, Club New Look isn’t just about discounts, it’s about early access to fashion trends and exclusive offers.