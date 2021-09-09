Cookstown firm, CDE secures platinum best managed companies award

The global company, which is headquartered in Cookstown and has a manufacturing centre of excellence in Monkstown, requalified for Platinum status in the Deloitte scheme for showing “exceptional business performance”.

The Best Managed Companies awards programme, run by Deloitte Private in association with Bank of Ireland, shines a spotlight on outstanding private businesses from across the island of Ireland and the exceptional performance that drives them.

It is the only awards scheme that considers a business’ performance from every perspective. Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices in addition to the strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance of their companies.

Helen Sheehy, Marketing Executive, Allan Esmann, Business Development manager for Iceland and Denmark, Linda McMillan, Head of Talent and Organisational Development, Peadar O’Hare, Senior Project Design engineer; and Nicola Hughes, Customer Insights executive

The winners were announced at the annual Best Managed Companies Awards and virtual Symposium on September 8.

Commenting on the award, CEO of CDE Marc Jennings, said: “This is really fitting recognition for the whole CDE team who all contribute so much to the ongoing success of the company. As we continue to recruit for a range of exciting new roles to support our ambitious growth strategy, this recognition helps reinforce that CDE is a great place to work and a Northern Ireland headquartered company with global opportunities.”

“People are the fundamental enablers of our strategy, and we work hard to attract and retain the best talent available globally, from apprentices and graduate in entry levels roles right through to our leaders. This means that we invest significantly in our people and have a culture that creates excitement, with an aspiration to have fun every day. With a focus on sustainability and social impact, we also encourage our teams to engage with their local communities and offer paid time off for every employee to take part in volunteering and charitable activities,” he continues.

CDE’s purpose is ‘To Create our Best World, a Ton at a Time’.

Marc Jennings continued: “At CDE, we turn waste that would otherwise be going to landfill into sand, the most used natural resource, after water. As such, we lead the way in turning waste into something useful, making a positive contribution to the planet. Really focusing on this purpose helps us attract the best talent, inspire our people to achieve their best, and drive the business forward.”

Anya Cummins, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte Ireland, added: “This year, a record number of applications to the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme were received. The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today. In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”

Find out more about CDE and current recruitment opportunities at: www.cdeglobal.com

