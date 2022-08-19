Next PM urged to provide ‘UK-wide’ help

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, in a statement following Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s appearance in Belfast earlier this week, said a “UK-wide programme of supports” will be needed to help people through the winter.

UUP leader Doug Beattie, meanwhile, urged the government to commit to making sure a £400 energy payment – already approved for the rest of the UK – is paid to households here before December.

Sir Jeffrey said: “The cost of living for people in Northern Ireland is a pressing priority. The main levers of help rest in Westminster whether that is tax-free child care, fuel duty, green taxes on energy bills or sensible policies to ensure our food security.”

He added: “We have put proposals to the former chancellor and we will want the incoming prime minister to also consider a UK-wide programme of supports to help working families through this winter.”

Mr Beattie, meanwhile, said the Tory leadership candidates “must address the ongoing cost-of-living crisis”.

He added: “I would repeat Andy Allen`s call for both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to give a commitment that the £400 payment to assist households with rising energy costs is delivered across Northern Ireland before December. It is not fair that the people of Northern Ireland do not receive the same support as their fellow citizens in the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Labour, meanwhile, is calling for an early recall of Parliament to deal with the crisis.