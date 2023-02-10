That is according to the findings of new research carried out on behalf of consumer rights body Which?, which found that 44% in Northern Ireland are being forced to cut back on essentials.

In Scotland, the figure was 39% and in Wales it was 38%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than six in ten, 63%, said their household had been forced to make at least one adjustment to cover essential spending in the last month - up from 46% when similar research was carried out in 2021 and 39% the year before.

File photo dated 03/09/22 of a shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket, as food inflation has accelerated to record levels

Parents are among the most affected, Which? found, with 77% of those surveyed having said they have been forced to make at least one 'adjustment' to cover household costs.

Less than half of pensioners (49%) reported the same difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

only a third (33%) of working-age parents surveyed in Northern Ireland said that they are living comfortably or doing alright, compared to half (49%) of non-parents of working age and two-thirds (63%) of pensioners.

Adjustments can include cutting back, dipping into savings, borrowing money or selling belongings.

A 37-year-old woman who took part in the survey, who has not been named by Which?, said: “I worry a lot about money - being able to afford a social life, electricity and gas. It’s a depressing time. Money is on my mind everyday”.

A 53-year-old man said: “I lose sleep worrying about the cost increases of absolutely everything at the moment. I try to think about what we can cut out or sell in order to bring in more money so my children won't notice we are struggling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of food and energy dominated the worries of those surveyed - 92% of people said they are worried about energy prices, with 89% pointing to food costs as a concern.

Previous research showed 79% of people worried about food prices in 2021, compared to 69% the year before.

With the UK heading into recession, mortgages and rent costs rising and the energy price guarantee becoming less generous from April, Northern Irish consumers will only face further financial pressures in 2023.

Which? recently launched a campaign calling on essential businesses – energy firms, broadband providers and supermarkets – to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet. For example, supermarkets must ensure that budget line items are widely available, make pricing and offers more transparent and provide targeted promotions to support people who are struggling most with access to affordable food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “It’s hugely concerning that people in Northern Ireland are losing sleep, skipping meals and sitting in the cold due to high prices.