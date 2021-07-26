Covernet award for championing gender diversity

The Covernet team are thrilled to have been recognised by Diversity Mark for their commitment to championing gender diversity and inclusion.

As part of Prestige Insurance Holdings – a Group of Insurance Businesses delivering specialist products and services in Insurtech, Broking and Underwriting – the Covernet team has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation by Diversity Mark for their ongoing work alongside the other businesses within the Group.

The Diversity Mark is awarded to companies following an independent assessment process which ensures they have reached the required standard of commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion.

Covernet’s Managing Director, Lee Stuart

It is a ‘Mark of Progress’ that publicly declares that a company is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace to benefit all employees.

Covernet’s Managing Director, Lee Stuart, shared his pride in his team for the role they played in helping Prestige Insurance Holdings receive the Bronze Diversity Mark.

“At Covernet we have always been fully committed to achieving gender diversity and inclusion in our workplace and we are delighted to be part of the Group’s efforts to achieve this recognition,” he said.

“It has been well documented in recent years that women are under-represented in STEM occupations. At Covernet, we are proud to have many talented females in senior positions, playing a key role in the growth of our company. Developing and maintaining a diverse workforce is championed throughout the company and is integral to our Graduate Recruitment Programme.

“In the last 12 months alone, we have welcomed eight graduates, four of which have been female.

“Through our academic partnerships with local universities including work placements and graduate roles, we are delighted to offer careers in the tech industry, based locally but working for national and global brands.”

Lee continued: “As an employer of choice in the STEM sector, we are proud of our diverse workplace. Our success has always been driven by our team – they have defined and continue to embody the values which our customers know us by including that of Respect, which values diversity, inclusion and are open to ideas.”

The Diversity Mark accreditation process and application framework enables organisations to identify and take action on any institutional barriers facing minorities and underrepresented groups that can impact on their career progression.

The Diversity Mark Assessment Panel provide expert annual independent feedback to assist organisations in building workplace environments in which all individuals feel valued, are treated fairly and respectfully and have equal access to opportunities.

Achieving the Bronze Accreditation reaffirms Prestige Insurance Holding’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and together, the Group of businesses are focused on achieving more in the future, including the development of a Group-wide Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Policy.

Christine White, Head of Business at Diversity Mark, added: “We are delighted to recognise Prestige Insurance Holdings Limited by awarding them the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation.

“Our independent assessment panel welcomed their well-constructed and carefully thought through submission showing an interconnectedness between each of their targets representing a high level of ambition to enhance gender diversity across the group. We congratulate everyone at Prestige on this achievement and we look forward to working with them as they develop their diversity initiatives over the coming years.”

Assessors also acknowledged the continued passion, dedication and persistent striving by the organisations who have been awarded the Diversity Mark this year.

