Deloitte Digital appoints Andrew McKibbin as a new partner in Belfast

Andrew McKibbin

In his role, Andrew will lead on delivering digital transformation in Deloitte’s Government & Public Services team and will continue to build the Deloitte Digital brand.

Prior to joining the Deloitte team, Andrew spent nine years working for software company Kainos, delivering large-scale agile transformation programmes across Government. He has led large programmes across many departments, including the MOT Modernisation Programme and the Government Digital Service’s exemplar View Driving Licence.

Most recently, he led the EU Exit programme with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), building the necessary trade and regulatory systems to allow the UK to safely transition out of the EU. This included leading and securing a large procurement to support all major programmes within DEFRA’s digital function.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Robinson, chief technology officer at Deloitte Digital, said: “With extensive experience in delivery and project management, and analytics across various markets including telecoms, IT solutions and processing, Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the role, which our clients will benefit from. Bringing people of Andrew’s calibre on board will help us continue to make a meaningful difference for our clients in both the public and private sectors.”

Jackie Henry, office senior partner at Deloitte in Belfast, explained: “We are really excited to welcome Andrew to the team in Belfast. He is joining Deloitte at a time when we have significant growth ambitions in the region and will undoubtedly be a very valuable addition to our Partner group. Deloitte now has more than 1,000 colleagues in Belfast and we are continuing to grow our presence and broaden our skills in Northern Ireland.”