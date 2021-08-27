Donnelly Group Honda Belfast relocates to £3m landmark showroom

The showroom, which is now open to the public, will enhance the customer experience with a full range of demonstrator models, full service and parts facilities along Donnelly Group’s Approved Used range and additional parking for customers.

Dave Sheeran, managing director of Donnelly Group, said: “Honda’s brand emulates style, comfort, and affordability, and we have implemented those key elements in our showroom, giving customers a feel for the high standard to expect when they purchase a vehicle from the Donnelly Group.

“The prime location for our new site, on the Boucher Road, is easily accessible and less than a mile from our former premises, giving our customers even more choice and convenience when purchasing a vehicle.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence Donnelly, executive chairman of the Donnelly Group, Paul Compton, site director and Dave Sheeran, managing director of Donnelly Group, mark the opening of the new Donnelly Honda showroom on the Boucher Road

All employees from the former premises have now relocated to the new showroom.

Paul Compton, site director, added: “It has been great to welcome customers to our new Honda site which boasts twice the capacity of our former site also on Boucher Road. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the feedback we have received so far has been excellent.

“As Northern Ireland’s largest family owned vehicle retailer, we pride ourselves on delivering excellent customer service and attention to detail, and our modernised Boucher Road showroom will help in continuing that tradition.”

In addition to the site on Boucher Road, Donnelly Group has nine locations across Northern Ireland in Ballymena, Bangor, Dungannon, Dungannon M1, Eglinton, Enniskillen, Mallusk and Maydown.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.