Electric Ireland announces 30% price rise - bills set to rise £219 per year

The company today announced that it will increase the average residential electricity bill in Northern Ireland by 30% from 1st May 2022.

This will equate to an increase of approximately £4.21 per week on the average residential electricity bill.

Derek Hynes, Head of Residential Markets, Electric Ireland, commented: “With world events continuing to impact on global wholesale energy prices, we have unfortunately been forced today to announce a price increase for residential customers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric Ireland said the rise in price is due to continued market volatility and unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs

“We would like to assure our customers we will continue to work and engage with you during this uncertain time.” Derek added.

Electric Ireland has circa 103,000 customers in Northern Ireland.

The Consumer Council said the move means that typical credit meter and keypad (PAYG) customers will see their bills rise by around £219 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially with the cost of living crisis that we are experiencing.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs. Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

Raymond continued: “The Consumer Council will continue to work with all involved in the energy industry including supply companies and the Utility Regulator to develop sustainable solutions to support the ever growing number of people in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.”