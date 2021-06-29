EmTech Europe explores pathway to climate-friendly living

As rising temperatures fuel the worldwide climate threat, business-led industry panel MATRIX has thrown its weight behind the prestigious conference that will explore the technologies with the greatest potential to stave off disaster.

Taking ‘A Sustainable Future’ as its first theme, EmTech Europe will bring together the entrepreneurs, founders and futurists who are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to forge a brighter future.

From renewables and green energy solutions to optimizing manufacturing processes, the conference will examine the promise and potential of the latest global efforts to fend off planetary meltdown.

Dr Robert Grundy, CEO of Anglezarke and Chair of Matrix

An expert panel that advises on the commercial exploitation of R&D, science and technology in Northern Ireland MATRIX will support the ‘A Sustainable Future’ track on Thursday, July 1.

Following a keynote from Artemis CEO Dr Iain Percy OBE, the theme includes sessions with: Valentin Gutknecht, Co-Founder and CEO of Neustark, Switzerland; Pekka Timonen, Mayor of Lahti, Finland, the European Green Capital 2021; Clay Dumas, Partner at Lowercarbon Capital Partners, USA and Henrietta Moon, Co-Founder and CEO of Carbo Culture, Finland.

Dr. Robert Grundy, CEO of Anglezarke and Chair of MATRIX, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the EmTech Conference which will present us with an opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland’s indigenous tech sector as a world leader in new and emerging technologies, a hotbed for R&D and innovation and the ideal environment to develop, test and scale solutions to the global climate challenges that are ahead of us.

“Northern Ireland is a region with a rich history of innovation and a pioneering spirit in science and technology stretching back centuries and now, on the cusp of a new era, the holding of EmTech in Belfast allows us to cement that legacy whilst looking to the future, grasping the opportunities presented to us to create a better world for our citizens both locally and globally.”

Nell Watson, Researcher in AI Ethics and Curator of EmTech Europe, added: “With the stage set for EmTech Europe 2021, the support from MATRIX is a welcome reminder of the excitement and anticipation that is growing both among our own tech ecosystem in Northern Ireland and further across Europe. The first theme for 2021, ‘A Sustainable Future’ will bring together the most brilliant minds working to combat the climate challenges we face. Made up of 19 business and academic leaders in some of the most promising areas of innovation, it is fantastic to have an industry-led panel like Matrix endorse the sustainability theme.”

To find out more and register for the virtual two-day conference which takes place on July 1 and 2, visit: https://emtecheurope.com/

