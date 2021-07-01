Energy transition under the spotlight at Emtech Europe conference

EmTech Europe will bring together a range of global engineers, entrepreneurs, politicians, funders and futurists to discuss cutting-edge, solutions-focussed technologies to identify the opportunities to forge a brighter future for all citizens.

The first day of the Conference will see a focus on delivering a sustainable future, with spotlight sessions on driving the green energy transition to include input from experts on the potential for a hydrogen economy in Northern Ireland and the opportunity to create carbon-negative products and value chains.

A local entrepreneur providing insight on the sustainable future journey is David Surplus from B9 Energy. David has forged a bold path in the world of green-tech, culminating in his current company, B9 Energy which is using curtailed wind power to convert water, through electrolysis, into hydrogen, oxygen and heat, all valuable end products. B9 Energy’s first bespoke electrolyser is now onsite just outside Belfast in a pilot programme which could create up to 1,000 green jobs and reduce reliance on carbon forms of fuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Surplus from B9 Energy

The Power-to-X session led by David has been sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas.

Jonathan Martindale, Director of Business Development at Phoenix Natural Gas, explained: “Natural Gas has been fuelling homes for over 24 years and with one of the most modern and efficient gas networks in the world, we are well placed to deliver renewable gas solutions to support a sustainable energy future.

“We are proud to support the EmTech Europe Conference and David’s session will further demonstrate that the talent, technology and opportunity exists locally to enable a sustainable and equitable energy transition.”

The EmTech Europe Conference, bringing together Europe’s brightest and best technology leaders, researchers and innovators, is being hosted digitally from Belfast and broadcast live across the globe today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday).

Details on the full EmTech Europe Conference Agenda are available at: www.emtecheurope.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.