Female tech talent recognised at Northern Ireland’s first Women in Tech Awards

Northern Ireland’s outstanding women in tech were celebrated at the inaugural Women in Tech Awards.

Nearly 300 guests from all business sectors came together on Friday at Belfast’s Europa Hotel, to recognise and reward the innovative individuals operating in today’s tech sector.

Hosted by Sarah Travers and featuring a keynote speech from Deepa Mann-Kler, CE of Neon, the awards honoured seven amazing women and one inspiring man.

Members of the Fujitsu NI team Laura Galloghly, Susanne Doggart, Clare Jackson, Stephanie Slocombe, and Teresa Horgan, alongside Roseann Kelly MBE, Women in Business, Louise Black, PwC, Patricia O’Hagan MBE, Core Systems, Tori Cameron, SNAP, Jude McVitty, Ellen Marks, ubloquity, Melanie McMordie and Janet Burns, both BT and John Healy, Allstate NI

The Outstanding Woman in Tech 2022 award, sponsored by Version 1, was presented to Patricia O’Hagan MBE, CEO of Core Systems, whose 20 years of international tech experience spans the fields of engineering and product development. Patricia is a long-term ambassador, mentor and role model for women in tech across NI and in 2013 was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s 2013 Royal New Year Honours list for services to the NI Economy.

The Women in Tech 2022 award winners were:

C Level Woman of the Year sponsored by PwC UK: Mary Scullion – Fujitsu

Digital Transformation Leader sponsored by Core Systems: Julie Shannon - Almac Group Ltd

Patricia O'Hagan MBE collects the Outstanding Woman in Tech 2022 award. She is pictured with Lorna McAdoo, Version 1 and Roseann Kelly MBE (right), CEO of Women in Business

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Allstate NI: Tori Cameron - SNAP - Social Media Marketing

Tech Team of the Year sponsored by Realtime: BT – team led by Melanie McMordie & Janet Burns

Tech Advocate of the Year sponsored by CIVICA: Louise Black – PwC

Returner of the Year sponsored by Deloitte: Jude McVitty

Teresa Horgan collects the C Level Woman of the Year award on behalf of Mary Scullion. She is pictured with Louise Black, PwC UK, sponsors of the award

Male Advocate of the Year sponsored by Diversity Mark: John Healy - Allstate NI

One to Watch in the Future sponsored by Slice: Ellen Marks – ubloquity

Roseann Kelly, CEO at Women in Business, said: “It’s an honour to bring together so many inspiring and successful women from across NI for the first Women in Tech Awards. This is a hugely exciting time for the tech sector locally, and with it comes an opportunity to platform those individuals leading the way. These Awards are crucial to promote positive recognition and encourage others to strive towards achieving their goals and challenging outdated stereotypes across NI and beyond.”

Melanie McMordie and Janet Burns, both BT collect Tech Team of the Year award. They are pictured with Declan McNiff, Realtime, sponsors of the award

Lorna McAdoo, group director of Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) and NI Lead at Version 1, sponsors of the Outstanding Woman in Tech Award added: “The 2022 Women in Tech Awards was a celebration of just some of the great women who work across the broad spectrum of technology here in NI. “I was incredibly proud to see so many join in the celebration of each other’s successes. All of the winners should be incredibly proud of their achievements and our hope is that this will go on to inspire other women and unlock opportunities for future generations of women in tech.”

Louise Black collects the Tech Advocate of the Year. She is pictured with Mark Owens, CIVICA, sponsors of the award

Jude McVitty collects the Returner of the Year award. She is pictured with Kerrie Irvine, Deloitte, sponsors of the award

Abi Pesun collects the Digital Transformation Leader award on behalf of Julie Shannon. She is pictured with Patricia O'Hagan, Core Systems, sponsors of the award

Tori Cameron collects the Entrepreneur of the Year award. She is pictured with Lucy McCague, Allstate NI, sponsors of the award

John Healy collects the Male Advocate of the Year award. He is pictured with Nuala Murphy, Diversity Mark, sponsors of the award

Ellen Marks collects the One to Watch in the Future award. She is pictured with Marion Rybnikar