Four new stores and brands for BPerfect

In addition, the business has signed a series of exclusive partnerships with leading USA and UK brands Jeffree Star Cosmetics and PLouise, launching their products in the Belfast and Londonderry stores over the weekend.

The new BPerfect Mega-Stores will be opened in Glasgow this weekend, Dublin later in the summer and a further two locations yet to be unveiled. They will compliment and replicate the recently opened North West and Belfast stores, which have enjoyed bumper sales since opening in recent months.

The brand has also rolled out a series of BPerfect Mega Pro-counters located at Medical Hall Newry and Shaws Department store Limerick BPerfect Cosmetics HQ, recently moved to larger premises in Lisburn, to accommodate the huge growth in recent years.

Brendan McDowell, founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics

Headed up by local businessman, Brendan McDowell, the company employs over 80 staff and sells a range of high-end tanning, make-up and accessory products to a global audience.

Brendan McDowell, founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics, said: “The last couple of months have been a complete whirlwind. We have experienced such huge, steady growth in both our on and offline offerings which is something I am very grateful for. We have welcomed huge USA brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics and UK trendsetting beauty brand PLouise. To have both of these agree to partner with us in this exclusive partnership is just mind-blowing. With a combined following of 22+ million – it’s amazing for Northern Ireland beauty lovers.

“Our Glasgow store is nearing completion and will be open to the public this weekend. We have also just completed a redesign of the layout of the local shops and extended our offering with some other new cutting-edge brands such as PLouise.

“It has been a crazy year with many ups and downs, but we are very much looking forward to a strong future for the brand. Nothing beats coming face-to-face with our customers and welcoming them to the new stores.”

BPerfect Cosmetics was first launched by Brendan in 2012, he opened his first cosmetic megastore in Belfast’s Castle Court in October 2020 and then a second in Foyleside Shopping Centre at the start of May this year.

Despite lockdown restrictions, BPerfect has had a phenomenally successful year of growth and expansion in both its online offering and high street footfall beating all expectations.

