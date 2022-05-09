FSB’s manifesto ‘Unfinished Business’ reveals a rather stark picture

FSB NI chief Roger Pollen at Stormont

A major business group has expressed concern at the uncertainty over the return of fully functioning government at Stormont.

The new 90 MLAs elected are set to have their first day in Parliament Buildings on Monday.

However, the DUP says it will not nominate ministers until the UK government has acted over issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

FSB’s Manifesto Unfinished Business

Party leaders are set to meet with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis across the day.

FSB NI said the prospect of lengthy post-election negotiations and uncertainty over the return of the Stormont Executive is causing concern in the business community.

It said this comes at a time when the need for economic policy interventions could not be greater.

Parties have mooted discussing the next Programme for Government and Budget in the interim before the next Executive is formed.

In a statement FSB NI said: “Ahead of a series of meetings with the newly elected Assembly Members, FSB NI has mapped out how each of the main political parties has pledged to support small businesses in the next mandate. FSB has also compared the election commitments made by the parties against the key asks contained in FSB’s Manifesto- Unfinished Business - which reveals a rather stark picture.

“Of FSB’s multiple recommendations for Better Government, two parties responded by including specific manifesto commitments to align a Stormont budget with a Programme for Government. Publication of the Executive’s plans, decision-making process, timeline and the budget to support it is a top priority for FSB, whose members believe that there is an onus on the next Executive to carry out its activities in a business-like and transparent manner. A comparison of FSB’s main financial asks, with those in the party manifestos, revealed that five parties have committed to transforming the Business Rates System, however, only two have pledged to revisit the transfer of corporation tax powers and reduce the tax rate.

“FSB has also been clear about the need for a truly flexible skills system that is fit for purpose for small and medium businesses. This is essential to the economy’s long-term recovery from Covid-19 and for sustained future growth, so it is welcome that the majority of parties have recognised the need to reconfigure the skills system.

“The implementation of a full Childcare Strategy is a top priority for FSB members as it is seen as the key which can unlock so much Northern Ireland’s economic potential. Only one party responded directly to this call, pledging to provide affordable and flexible childcare in the next mandate. Business owners are clear that failure to deliver on this pledge would perpetuate a substantial existing barrier for parents, in particular women, being able to work, train or start a new enterprise.

“When it comes to sustainability and supporting SMEs to make the transition to net zero, few of the Party manifestos made any specific pledges.”

FSB NI chief Roger Pollen, added: “With so much at stake, our priority is to see the formation of a stable Executive which can take decisions that will provide stability for SMEs at a time of rising costs and deep uncertainty.

“We look forward to engaging with Assembly Members to press the need for Stormont to get behind small businesses.