Gavan and Helen Wall open Belfast’s Landscape Filling Station with £3m investment

Gavan and Helen Wall, owners of four SPAR stores in the North Belfast area and operating under The Wall Group, have opened their latest store, Landscape Filling Station on the Crumlin Road.

Landscape represents a £3 million investment by The Wall Group and provides employment for an additional 30 local team members, taking the total number of staff to 50 at the new store.

The new build store, which stands at 5,000 sq. ft. – over five times the size of the previous site adjacent to the original store - also boasts an eight-pump GO Fuel forecourt, 22 car parking spaces and will open 24 hours/day, seven days/week.

Colin Cunningham, Helen and Gavan Wall and Emma Morrow from The Wall Group officially declare the £3m Landscape Filling Station SPAR NI store open on the Crumlin Road, Belfast

Landscape will also bring SPAR NI’s signature fresh credentials to the area, with bays of fresh and everyday essentials.

Helen also hinted that there will be more surprises for shoppers to look out for in the coming weeks; “Our niche ‘foodvenience’ offering is why our stores are so popular, we are delivering unique experiences that are completely different to our competitors. We’re excited to announce what else is to come for our new Landscape store!

“We are starting the New Year off as we mean to go on, and providing even more value, choice and convenience to the people of North Belfast with our latest SPAR store. It is the fourth SPAR store to open within The Wall Group, and we are proud to bring 30 additional job opportunities to the area. We strongly believe in nurturing talent, and with the difficult times the world has seen in the past couple of years, it is great to be able to focus on enhanced local services, which we know our teams provide throughout all our stores and brands, whether in SPAR, Subway, Post Office, dailyDeli or Nugelato.

“Shoppers can expect the signature Wall Group welcome at Landscape Filling Station, where they can top up on fuel and all other utilities on their doorstep, as well as browse our range of fresh foods for tonight’s tea. Once again, we’re excelling at providing food-to-go in a safe, user-friendly way and have Barista Bar coffee machines, a Nugaleto Ice Cream concession serving all flavours and toppings, not forgetting their famous Nuggy Pots, and of course, the dailyDeli.”

Landscape Filling Station has opened on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast

Landscape will house the latest dailyDeli concept from SPAR which includes the grab and go chicken bar, alongside a range of fresh options for sandwiches, salads and wraps and hot food such as fresh, homemade chicken curry.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in NI congratulated The Wall Group in their latest venture; “Once again, The Wall Group has taken the SPAR concept and made it their own to work entirely for their target demographic in the wider North Belfast area. The striking Landscape Filling Station is a fantastic addition to Crumlin Road and the Lower Oldpark area, providing vital employment and growth opportunities, driven by a hugely dedicated team.

“We wish Gavan and Helen the best of luck as they continue to grow their SPAR portfolio in NI.”

Landscape Filling Station will partner with Marie Curie as the official charity partner of SPAR across the UK, while also supporting local schools, groups and organisations including the Lower Oldpark Community Association whose support has been critical in delivering the new store, and additional housing on the site.

Helen added; “We are in the heart of the community here and believe in supporting those who support us. Providing funding and essentials for schools and community groups in the area is how we give back, and we look forward to connecting even more with the communities of Crumlin Road and Lower Oldpark, and wider North Belfast.”

