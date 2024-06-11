Glastonbury Festival 2024: Full stage times announced as speculation continues over Woodsies secret set
- Glastonbury Festival has released the full stage times list for 2024’s event.
- Speculation still mounts though who will perform at 6pm on the Woodies Stage.
- Betting was halted when the times were first announced after Kasabian were considered the favourites for the secret set.
The full timetable for the 2024 Glastonbury Festival has been released, but speculation still mounts over who could be the surprise act at this year’s festival.
The festival, held at Worthy Farm once again, comes a week before the 2024 General Election, with Glastonbury one of several summer festivals joining up with Just Vote to offer entry into a ballot for free tickets by registering to vote.
Though this year’s headliners include Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay on the Pyramid Stage, the wealth of musicians on offer this year are worthy of darting around the festival grounds, with performances set to include Idles, Danny Brown, Nia Archives and many more across the sprawling festival site.
But there is a discussion regarding who is playing that 6pm slot on the Woodies Stage on Saturday; speculation that at one stage prompted bookmakers to suspend the betting odds after an overwhelming favourite emerged.
Who are the favourites to play the Woodies Stage on Saturday evening at 6pm?
William Hill initially had Kasabian as the outright favourite to be performing the secret set on the Woodsies Stage at 6pm on Saturday (June 29 2024), leading the bookmaker to suspend betting on the group for the slot.
Other names however that have been floated around to perform in this slot include Pulp, owing to Jarvis Cocker performing a solo set on Friday beforehand, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood’s side-project The Smile, and even Kings of Leon, who will be touring the United Kingdom around the same time that Glastonbury 2024 is taking place.
Glastonbury Festival 2024: Main stage times for this year’s event
All information is taken from Glastonbury Festival’s official website and is correct as of this writing. For a comprehensive look at all the stages, events and workshops this year, you can check out the full, unabridged times for this year’s festival on the Glastonbury Festival 2024 website.
Friday June 28 2024
Pyramid
- Squeeze - 12:00 - 12:45
- Olivia Dean - 13:15 - 14:15
- SEVENTEEN - 14:45 - 15:45
- Paul Heaton - 16:15 - 17:15
- PJ Harvey - 18:00 - 19:00
- LCD Soundsystem - 19:45 - 21:00
- Dua Lipa - 22:00 - 23:45
Other
- Annie Mac - 11:30 - 12:30
- The Snuts - 13:00 - 13:45
- Headie One - 14:15 - 15:15
- Confidence Man - 15:45 - 16:45
- Bombay Bicycle Club - 17:15 - 18:15
- Anne-Marie - 18:45 - 19:45
- D-Block Europe - 20:30 - 21:30
- IDLES - 22:15 - 23:30
West Holts
- Sofia Kourtesis - 11:00 - 12:00
- Asha Puthli - 12:30 - 13:30
- Squid - 14:00 - 15:00
- Noname - 15:30 - 16:25
- Sugababes - 16:55 - 17:55
- Danny Brown - 18:30 - 19:30
- Heilung - 20:15 - 21:30
- Jungle - 22:15 - 23:45
Woodsies
- Voice of Baceprot - 11:30 - 12:15
- Lambrini Girls - 12:45 - 13:30
- Remy Wolf - 14:00 - 14:45
- Kenya Grace - 15:15 - 16:00
- The Vaccines - 16:30 - 17:30
- Arlo Parks - 18:00 - 19:00
- Declan McKenna - 19:30 - 20:30
- Sampha - 21:00 - 22:00
- Jamie XX - 22:30 - 23:45
Park
- Lynks - 11:30 - 12:10
- Moonchild Sanelly - 12:45 - 13:30
- BARRY CAN'T SWIM - 14:00 - 14:45
- The Mary Wallopers - 15:15 - 16:00
- This is the Kit - 16:30 - 17:30
- Dexys - 18:00 - 19:00
- Aurora - 19:30 - 20:30
- King Krule - 21:15 - 22:15
- Fontaines D.C. - 23:00 - 00:15
Acoustic
- The Burma - 11:30 - 12:00
- John Smith - 12:10 - 12:40
- Angie McMahon - 13:00 - 13:40
- Josh Rouse - 14:00 - 14:40
- Red Hot Chili Pipers - 15:00 - 15:40
- Stornoway - 16:00 - 16:40
- Dervish - 17:00 - 18:00
- Tanita Tikaram - 18:30 - 19:30
- Scouting for Girls - 20:00 - 21:00
- The Bootleg Beatles - 21:30 - 22:45
Avalon
- The Bar Stewards of Val Doonican - 13:00 - 13:50
- The Deep Blue - 14:20 - 15:10
- Billie Marten - 15:40 - 16:40
- Frank Turner - 17:05 - 18:05
- Lulu - 18:35 - 19:35
- Haircut 100 - 20:05 - 21:05
- Kate Nash - 21:35 - 22:35
- Skindred - 23:05 - 00:20
Leftfield
- Trans Liberation Now! - 12:00 - 13:00
- Israel Palestine: Hope and Solidarity in Action - 13:30 - 14:30
- Radical Round Up - 15:00 - 16:00
- Trampolene - 16:30 - 17:05
- big special - 17:35 - 18:10
- Seb Lowe - 18:40 - 19:20
- SPRINTS - 19:50 - 20:30
- Billy Bragg - 21:00 - 22:00
Strummerville
- Rompa's Reggae Shack - 12:00 - 15:00
- Paleblu - 15:00 - 15:40
- The Page of Cups - 16:00 - 16:40
- The Jonny Halifax Invocation - 17:00 - 17:40
- Us - 18:00 - 18:40
- The Royston Club - 19:00 - 19:45
- Giya - 20:00 - 20:45
- Mr Key - 21:00 - 21:45
- Sabiyah - 22:00 - 23:30
- Mark Sinclair - 00:00 - 02:00
- Will Skillz - 02:00 - 03:00
Pilton Palais
- Inside Out 2 - 11:00 - 13:00
- The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long - 13:00 - 15:00
- Dune: Part Two + Q&A with Florence Pugh - 15:00 - 18:30
- All Of Us Strangers + Q&A With Director Andrew Haigh, Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott - 18:30 - 00:30
- Baby Driver + Q&A with Director Edgar Wright - 00:30 - 02:30
Satruday June 29 2024
Pyramid
- Femi Kuti - 13:15 - 14:00
- Ayra Starr - 14:30 - 15:30
- Cyndi Lauper - 16:00 - 17:00
- Keane - 17:45 - 18:45
- Michael Kiwanuka - 19:45 - 20:45
- Little Simz - 21:45 - 23:45
- Coldplay - 00:00 - 00:45
Other
- Jamie Webster - 11:45 - 12:30
- The Staves - 13:00 - 13:45
- Tems - 14:15 - 15:15
- The Last Dinner Party - 15:45 - 16:45
- Bloc Party - 17:15 - 18:15
- Camila Cabello - 18:45 - 19:45
- The Streets - 20:30 - 21:30
- Disclosure - 22:30 - 23:45
West Holts
- 47Soul - 11:30 - 12:30
- The Skatalites - 13:00 - 14:00
- Alogte Oho & his Sounds of Joy - 14:30 - 15:30
- Corinne Bailey Rae - 16:00 - 17:00
- Nitin Sawhney - 17:30 - 18:30
- Black Pumas - 19:00 - 20:00
- Masego - 20:30 - 21:30
- Jessie Ware - 22:15 - 23:45
Woodsies
- Kneecap - 11:30 - 12:15
- High Vis - 12:45 - 13:30
- Mannequin Pussy - 14:00 - 14:45
- Soccer Mommy - 15:15 - 16:00
- Fat White Family - 16:30 - 17:30
- TBA - 18:00 - 19:00
- Yard Act - 19:30 - 20:30
- Sleaford Mods - 21:00 - 22:00
- Gossip - 22:30 - 23:45
Park
- Johnny Flynn - 11:10 - 12:10
- Kara Jackson - 12:45 - 13:30
- Bar Italia - 14:00 - 14:45
- Otoboke Beaver - 15:15 - 16:00
- Arooj Aftab - 16:30 - 17:30
- Lankum - 18:00 - 19:00
- The Breeders - 19:30 - 20:30
- Orbital - 21:15 - 22:15
- Peggy Gou - 23:00 - 00:15
Acoustic
- Jada Star - 11:30 - 12:00
- Ryan McMullan - 12:10 - 12:40
- Jessie Reid - 13:00 - 13:40
- Paul Casey - 14:00 - 14:40
- Fun Lovin' Crime Writers - 15:00 - 15:40
- Albert Lee - 16:00 - 16:40
- The Manfreds - 17:00 - 18:00
- Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party - 18:30 - 19:30
- Ralph McTell - 20:00 - 21:00
- Ocean Colour Scene - 21:30 - 22:45
Avalon
- Old Time Sailors - 11:30 - 12:20
- Elles Bailey - 12:50 - 13:45
- Cuts Capers - 14:15 - 15:10
- Lucy Spraggan - 15:40 - 16:40
- Flyte - 17:10 - 18:10
- BC Camplight - 18:40 - 19:40
- Shaznay Lewis - 20:10 - 21:10
- Magic Numbers - 21:40 - 22:40
- New Model Army - 23:10 - 00:20
Leftfield
- Post Office Scandal: Reimagining Justice - 12:00 - 13:00
- Election 2024: A Change is Gonna Come - 13:30 - 14:30
- Radical Round Up - 15:00 - 16:00
- 47Soul - 16:30 - 17:05
- Calum Bowie - 17:35 - 18:10
- Louis Dunford - 18:40 - 19:20
- English Teacher - 19:50 - 20:30
- Billy NoMates - 21:00 - 22:00
Strummerville
- Ged Lever - 12:00 - 12:30
- Anna Campeau - 13:00 - 14:00
- Rave New World: Acid House Cabaret - 14:30 - 16:00
- Supalung - 16:30 - 17:00
- Firouzeh - 17:15 - 17:45
- Zoe Devlin - 18:00 - 18:40
- Just Like Honey - 19:00 - 19:45
- Scarsdale Fats - 20:00 - 20:30
- Fat White Family (Acoustic) - 20:45 - 21:30
- Lambrini Girls - 21:45 - 22:30
- Uncle Brian's Abattoir - 23:00 - 00:30
- Andy Carroll - 00:30 - 01:45
- Dave Beer - 01:45 - 03:00
Pilton Palais
- Despicable Me 4 - 11:00 - 13:00
- Shaun Of The Dead 20th Anniversary + Intro with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright - 13:00 - 15:00
- Kneecap + Q&A With Band & Director - 15:00 - 17:15
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - 17:15 - 19:45
- Eno + Q&A With Director Gary Hustwit - 19:45 - 00:30
- Only Lovers Left Alive + Q&A with Tilda Swinton - 00:30 - 02:30
Sunday June 30 2024
Pyramid
- Interlinked Ballet - 11:30 - 12:00
- Seasick Steve - 12:30 - 13:15
- Paloma Faith - 13:45 - 14:45
- Shania Twain - 15:45 - 17:00
- Janelle Monae - 17:45 - 18:45
- Burna Boy - 19:30 - 20:30
SZA - 21:30 - 23:15
Other
- The Zutons - 11:15 - 12:00
- Rachel Chinouriri - 12:30 - 13:15
- Soft Play - 13:45 - 14:30
- James - 15:00 - 16:00
- Nothing but Thieves - 16:30 - 17:30
- Avril Lavigne - 18:00 - 19:00
- Two Door Cinema Club - 19:45 - 20:45
- The National - 21:45 - 23:15
West Holts
- Matthew Halsall - 11:00 - 12:00
- Jalen Ngonda - 12:30 - 13:30
- Balming Tiger - 14:00 - 15:00
- Steel Pulse - 15:30 - 16:30
- Jordan Rakei - 17:00 - 18:00
- Brittany Howard - 18:30 - 19:30
- Nia Archives - 20:00 - 21:00
- Justice - 22:00 - 23:15
Woodsies
- JayaHadADream - 11:15 - 12:00
- The K's - 12:30 - 13:30
- NewDad - 14:00 - 15:00
- Blondshell - 15:30 - 16:30
- Alvvays - 17:00 - 18:00
- Kim Gordon - 18:30 - 19:30
- Romy - 20:00 - 21:00
- James Blake - 21:30 - 22:45
Park
- Problem Patterns - 11:30 - 12:15
- Lime Garden - 12:45 - 13:30
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - 14:00 - 14:45
- Mdou Moctar - 15:15 - 16:00
- Baxter Dury - 16:30 - 17:30
- Mount Kimbie - 18:00 - 19:00
- Ghetts - 19:30 - 20:30
- London Grammar - 21:15 - 22:30
Acoustic
- Toby Lee - 11:30 - 12:00
- Frankie Archer - 12:10 - 12:40
- ETC Finalist - 13:00 - 13:40
- Grace Petrie - 14:00 - 14:40
- Michele Stodart - 15:00 - 15:50
- Bernard Butler - 16:10 - 17:00
- Songwriters Arc - 17:00 - 18:00
- London Community Gospel Choir - 18:30 - 19:30
- Judy Collins - 20:00 - 21:00
- Gipsy Kings - 21:30 - 22:45
Avalon
- The Ayoub Sisters - 11:30 - 12:10
- Kingfishr - 12:35 - 13:25
- Toyah & Robert - 13:55 - 14:55
- The Scratch - 15:25 - 16:20
- The Go! Team - 16:50 - 17:50
- Baby Queen - 18:20 - 19:20
- The Cat Empire - 19:55 - 20:55
- Caity Baser - 21:20 - 22:20
- The Feeling - 22:50 - 23:50
Leftfield
- Small Boats: Safe Routes & Solidarity - 12:00 - 13:00
- How to End the Housing Crisis - 13:30 - 14:30
- Radical Round Up - 15:00 - 16:00
- Pillow Queens - 16:30 - 17:00
- Will Varley - 17:30 - 18:10
- Lottery Winners - 18:35 - 19:15
- The Farm - 19:45 - 20:30
- Bob Vylan - 21:00 - 22:00
Strummerville
- Cumbia Kid - 12:00 - 15:00
- Poet Greg Mahon - 15:20 - 15:40
- Jack Chard - 16:00 - 16:40
- Bob Doyle - 17:00 - 17:40
- Joli Blon Cajun Band - 18:00 - 18:40
- Charles Hendy (The Mary Wallopers) - 19:00 - 19:40
- Green Beat DJ set - 20:00 - 21:30
- Lizzie Esau - 21:30 - 22:00
- Bel Cobain - 22:15 - 23:00
- Underdog Presents: Se.V.en - 23:30 - 00:00
- Underdog Presents: Dream McLean - 00:15 - 00:45
- Underdog Presents: Peter Xan - 01:00 - 01:30
- Bastard Love - 01:30 - 03:00
Pilton Palais
- I’m not there + Q&A With Cate Blanchett - 11:00 - 14:00
- Unicorns + Q&A with Ben Hardy, Jason Patel and Directors - 14:00 - 16:30
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 - 16:30 - 19:00
- Nosferatu (1922) + Intro with Dan Smith and Live score by Chris Green - 19:00 - 00:30
- A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night - 00:30 - 02:30
Do you have fond memories of your experiences at Glastonbury Festival over the years or are you unhappy with any of the stage-time clashes this year? We’d love to hear your thoughts - email [email protected] with your experiences and the chance to have them shared on NationalWorld before Glastonbury 2024.
