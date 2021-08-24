GRAHAM drives Fairness, Inclusion and Respect strategy with key appointment

Hollie Cregan’s appointment will bolster GRAHAM’s comprehensive, specialist and practical Inclusion and Diversity expertise, offering strategic, tactical and operational advice and solutions across the company.

GRAHAM has given a clear commitment, and is taking a stand, to ensure that the organisation continues to be a fair and inclusive workplace where everyone is respected – being a great place to work so that it is always a great place to do business with.

Hollie joins GRAHAM from VolkerWessels UK, where she was Head of EDI for almost four years, and brings significant experience in the civil engineering, highways and rail sectors. She is a member of the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM), with a Level 4 qualification in Managing Equality and Diversity.

Head of Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Hollie Cregan

In addition to this, she is also a Network Rail Diversity and Inclusion champion, STEM and FIR ambassador and sits on the Board of Governors at her local primary school – a role that fits perfectly with her passion to inspire future generations, particularly girls, into the construction industry.

GRAHAM’s managing director for Civil Engineering, Leo Martin, said: “As Head of EDI, Hollie will be influential in supporting our recruitment, employment, learning and development and training processes here at GRAHAM. Her vast breadth of experience in a variety of sectors will be a great asset for us as we strive to reinforce our position as a leading employer for fairness and inclusion.”

On her appointment, Hollie added: “I’m delighted to be joining GRAHAM and taking the next step in my career with one of the UK’s oldest, most experienced and highly respected construction and civil engineering companies. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with the organisation’s stakeholders to shape our EDI strategy and make a real difference for our people. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the role and I cannot wait to get started.”

GRAHAM’s significant commitment towards FIR has already been recognised nationally as it was the first company to achieve both the CITB Be Fair and the CECA Inspired Workplace awards.

