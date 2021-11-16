Great British Menu chef joins forces with North West culinary star to open new NW restaurant

Artis is a collaboration of two renowned Northern Ireland chefs, Great British Menu chef Phelim O’Hagan and North West businessman and chef, Ray Moran and will be a standalone restaurant adjacent to its four-year-old sister establishment, Soda & Starch.

Following the success of the outside dining concept at Soda & Starch this year, Ray in collaboration with Phelim, decided it was time to introduce something new and revamp the existing interior space.

Artis (Latin for craft) is a celebration of local produce, married with more than 43-years of Michelin Starred restaurant experience.

Ray has attracted a host of accolades for Soda & Starch over the years including featuring in the Top 100 Restaurants in Ireland rankings for the years 2019 and 2020. It has also featured in the McKenna’s Guide three years running and has taken the award for North West Restaurant of the Year, among others.

The two chefs first met when Phelim worked under Ray at Harry’s Restaurant, Bridgend. After a hearty career that saw him work at numerous Michelin Star venues and a Great British Menu role, Phelim reconnected with Ray to create Artis.

Ray said: “Soda & Starch has generated a reputation for providing a seasonal menu for every palate and over lockdown it evolved into an outdoor offering that drew visitors from near and far. The outdoor dining experience will continue to be available between St Patrick’s Day and Halloween and it is also available for private bookings.

“We are now complementing that offering by opening Artis by Phelim O’Hagan which we see transforming the interior of this venue into an autonomous food destination for those in search of exceptional food. I am delighted to work with Phelim on this adventure having enjoyed watching his career mature to make him one of the best in the industry today.”

Head chef Phelim added: “It is with pleasure, after all these years, to put my name to a restaurant in my hometown and work with Ray again. Ray has been a mentor and a solid influence in my career and I know, together, we have created something magical for those with a penchant for good food.

“We are confident Artis is going to leave a mark on the food trail here and make Derry a contender for one of the UK’s greatest places to dine in. Artis is a true celebration of the best quality local Irish ingredients; cooked using both traditional and modern techniques. It will offer an exceptionally high-quality service, providing an experience for all the senses. We look forward to welcoming our customers on November 26.