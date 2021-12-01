Henry Group recognised for green leadership in environmental survey

Organised by responsible business network Business in the Community, the Survey is an annual event that scores organisations on the measures they take to improve their environmental impacts. Henry Group retained the Platinum level.

113 organisations from a range of sectors took part in the Survey in 2021, choosing to prioritise sustainability despite the challenges of the past year and half.

Charlene Clinton, group environment and QA manager, said: “We are delighted to maintain the Platinum Level at this year’s Environmental Benchmarking Survey. Having recently implemented our Net Zero Strategy we have set new Key Performance Indicators to ensure we are continuing to drive down our carbon footprint and meet our Net Zero Strategy commitments. Maintaining this Platinum Award is testament to the efforts made in driving the sustainable agenda throughout the Henry Group.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the Survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

Managing director of Business in the Community Kieran Harding added: “The Survey is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve. It serves to highlight key environmental areas they need to be thinking about for the future.

“Stakeholders, suppliers and the general public are seeking reassurance from businesses that they’re doing all they can for the benefit of the environment and participating in the Survey can provide evidence of their commitment to a greener future.

“I want to congratulate and thank all companies that have stepped forward to take part in the Survey and report on their environmental practices.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.