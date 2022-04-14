Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland: Another small drop recorded but costs still high
There has been another slight fall in the cost of home heatng oil in Northern Ireland, akthough prices remain far above those prior to the war in Ukraine.
That is according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council’s weekly price comparison chart, which shows that 900 litres of kerosene costs an average of £730.10 — compared with £740.50 on average a week ago.
The figure for 500 litres was listed as £415.69 — down slightly on last week’s figure of £422.24.
For 300 litres of home heating oil, the a verage price is £257.29, compared with £261.69 a week ago.
Prices peaked, according to the Consumer Council’s figures, in early March with 900 litres costing an average of £1181.53 on March 10.
The latest prices remain more than double what they were at roughly the same time last year.
On April 26, 2021 900 litres of home heating oil cost an average of £329.86, according to the price checker figures published by the Consumer Council.