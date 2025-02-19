'I have such a heart for Northern Ireland': Owner of Indian street food chain reveals excitement at opening first restaurant in Northern Ireland
A popular Indian street food chain is set to open its first restaurant in Northern Ireland.
Mowgli Belfast is set to open this summer at Victoria Square.
The Indian street food chain already has over 20 restaurants across the UK, including two in London, Manchester, two in Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Cheltenham, Cardiff, and more.
Founder and CEO of Mowgli Street Food, Nisha Katona MBE, shared her excitement in a social media post: “Sure enough I’m so excited to announce Mowgli Belfast!!
"At last! I have such a heart for Northern Ireland. I spent many a happy summer with my friend Fizz on her farm in Coleraine and with her family in Holywood.
"We would eat dulce on bike rides in the day and passeggiata Portstewart in the evening. It’s an epic part of the world and I’m proud to take my chat bombs to the immense people of Belfast. We open summer 25 in Victoria Square!”
The announcement, revealed yesterday (Tuesday) has already sparked a wave of excitement, with over 800 comments praising the new addition to Belfast’s culinary scene. The restaurant promises to bring its unique take on Indian street food to the city, further enhancing the area's vibrant dining scene.
