Experienced finance leader joins Belfast-based FSM software firm to drive strategic expansion and operational excellence

Totalmobile, a Belfast provider of field service management (FSM) software, has appointed David Critchley as its new chief financial officer. Critchley joins the executive team with two decades of experience in financial leadership across the software and private equity sectors.

He will drive and shape Totalmobile’s global economic strategy, supporting long-term value creation and day-to-day operational performance as Totalmobile continues to scale in the FSM sector.

Prior to joining Totalmobile, Critchley was the Group finance director at Zellis, a private equity-backed UK-headquartered HR and payroll solutions provider. His earlier roles included working in the Portfolio team at Hg Capital, a global software-focused private equity investor, and at Deloitte, where he specialised in corporate finance. "David's experience across private equity, software and corporate finance makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Phil Race, CEO at Totalmobile.