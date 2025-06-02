'I look forward to helping the business continue to scale, innovate, and deliver impact for customers': Northern Ireland software firm appoints new chief financial officer
Totalmobile, a Belfast provider of field service management (FSM) software, has appointed David Critchley as its new chief financial officer. Critchley joins the executive team with two decades of experience in financial leadership across the software and private equity sectors.
He will drive and shape Totalmobile’s global economic strategy, supporting long-term value creation and day-to-day operational performance as Totalmobile continues to scale in the FSM sector.
Prior to joining Totalmobile, Critchley was the Group finance director at Zellis, a private equity-backed UK-headquartered HR and payroll solutions provider. His earlier roles included working in the Portfolio team at Hg Capital, a global software-focused private equity investor, and at Deloitte, where he specialised in corporate finance. "David's experience across private equity, software and corporate finance makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Phil Race, CEO at Totalmobile.
“He brings deep expertise and will play a key role in enhancing our solid financial foundations and supporting our ambitious growth. I’m really looking forward to working with him as we continue to expand Totalmobile’s global presence.” David Critchley, added: “I’m delighted to join Totalmobile at an important phase in the company’s growth. I look forward to helping the business continue to scale, innovate, and deliver impact for customers, alongside Phil and the rest of the executive team.” Critchley takes over from Andrew Murrell, who steps down following a successful tenure as CFO during which the company completed the acquisition of Gartan Technologies and delivered strong financial results year on year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.