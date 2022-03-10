Independent retailers offered free tickets to top ecommerce conference

Linzi Rooney, Kevin Traynor and Grainne McGarvey launch eComm Live

Ireland’s leading eCommerce conference, eComm Live is returning to Belfast for its third year and this time is giving away 100 free tickets, worth up to £30,000, to local independent retailers and manufacturers.

In addition to the free tickets up for grabs, title sponsors of the event, IRP Commerce are gifting one lucky company in attendance £20,000 worth of eCommerce services to help support them on their online selling journey.

After successfully launching in 2019, eComm Live was postponed in 2021 due to Covid restrictions, but is now back for its third year, and makes a welcome return to the Assembly Buildings in Belfast on April 27-28.

The two-day conference, expected to host more than 500 people, will provide insight and knowledge to delegates, who are expected to include those who have already begun selling online, established eCommerce businesses and retailers who haven’t yet made the move into digital selling.

Conference attendees will hear from various industry experts covering a range of topics including; Sustainability in eCommerce, omnichannel selling, future trends, internationalisation and social commerce..

Pre-Covid, online selling was already growing rapidly in popularity, but after two years of lockdowns and shop closures, it has become an essential and expected requirement for consumers, with 85,000 eCommerce businesses being launched in the UK alone during lockdown.

Recognising that some businesses are at the very beginning of their eCommerce journey, Kevin Traynor, founder of eComm Live, said: “We are delighted to be giving away 100 free tickets for eComm Live this year to those retailers most unfamiliar with online selling. Across the island of Ireland, we have an incredibly strong eco-system of retailers and we are thrilled to be able to support them in taking their first steps into selling online.

“The pandemic brought around an escalated shift towards online selling and so by offering up to 100 free passes, we believe the conference will provide an invaluable amount of information to those traditional retailers who are maybe in the early stages of exploring their online offering.”

This year’s attendees will hear from some of the leading eCommerce retailers, software companies and agencies in the UK and Ireland, including: Director of campaigns and storytelling at Allbirds, Lee Price, Vertical manager, eComm & retail at Tik Tok, Dave Morrissey, eCommerce account manager at Google, Cathriona Walsh and head of eCommerce centre of excellence at Samsung Electronics, Eamonn Grant.

Confident that eComm Live is the best place to make deals happen, Philip Macartney, chief commercial officer at IRP Commerce, continued: “Businesses are seeking out opportunities to reconnect with likeminded people and collaborate, especially at in-person events again. As a company we have always sought to work with the brave and ambitious, and that now more than ever, it is important to support events such as eComm Live. We are delighted to renew our title sponsorship for the third year, work in partnership with the entire team to shine a light on Ireland’s thriving ecommerce industry and gift one company £20,000 worth of eCommerce services.”

Experiencing first-hand the importance of online selling, owner of Born & Bred, Linzi Rooney, added: “eCommerce proved over the last two years to be a lifeline for our business and was the only constant in an ever-changing time. No longer being able to rely on passers-by on a busy high street in Belfast, we changed our focus to really understand who our online shoppers were and strengthen our brand to match.

“By using the eCommerce tools available to us, we quickly realised that during the pandemic people wanted a piece of Ireland around the globe, which then opened Born & Bred to the world and helped it grow further than it ever could on the streets of Belfast alone.”

Early bird conference tickets are now on sale at ecomm.live.

