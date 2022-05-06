Interest rates rise: ‘This will only get worse’ says NI accountant

Director at RB+ Chartered Accountants has urged local businesses to ‘look at alternatives’ following the recent interest rate increase.

Commenting on yesterday’s announcement that the Bank of England’s base rate will rise from 0.75% to 1%, Ross Boyd said ‘we could well see a contraction in the economy, or even a recession’.

He continued: “This 0.25% rate increase to 1% seems unlikely to have any real impact on inflation as it is being driven by global factors, such as lockdowns in China, the war in Ukraine and increased trading costs.

Ross Boyd, Director at RB+ Chartered AccountantS

“It’s currently unclear what Bank of England can really do to alleviate these inflationary pressures.

“There will be an impact on local businesses in terms of increased loan repayments for those with debt linked to base rate as well as a reduction in discretionary spend by homeowners, on things like hospitality and leisure.

“HMRC are going to increase interest rates on late payments following the Bank of England’s increase. For those already struggling to pay HMRC, this will only get worse.

“Local businesses are going to feel a double whammy due to the hike in National insurance. Employers should look at alternatives such as salary sacrifice to remunerate staff or at different operating models. Further tax increases for businesses are scheduled for 2023 and we could well see a contraction in the economy, or even a recession.