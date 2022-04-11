Investment means Lough Erne Resort now has one of the largest golf buggy fleets in Ireland

The resort has purchased 20 brand new environmentally-friendly EZ-GO golf carts, bringing the total buggy fleet at Lough Erne Resort to 55 golf carts, one of the largest golf fleets located at any golf club or resort across the whole of Ireland.

Barry McCauley, golf operations manager at Lough Erne Resort, said: “We are very pleased to be able to make this announcement as we continue to grow the already respected golfing stature of Lough Erne Resort. With over 600 acres of golf courses spread across 36 holes, our experienced golf team will ensure that we have a strong buggy fleet available to cover both golf courses for our valued members and visitors.”

These new EZ-GO golf carts are up to 60% lighter than previous models which adds an extra safety aspect to the use of the cart. Their batteries charge much faster and can cover up to 36 holes in one day without needing a recharge, which makes the whole experience more enjoyable for the large number of golfers the resort welcomes throughout the year.

Pictured with two of the 60 new EZ-GO golf carts are Roy Cathcart, resort services manager, Joanne Walsh, general manager, Lough Erne Resort, Andrew Ferguson, general manager at Broderick Machinery, Barry McCauley, golf operations manager, Lough Erne Resort, Damien Mooney, Lough Erne Resort golf professional, Jeff Mahon and Mark Ward, Tru Hotels and Resorts

In more exciting golfing news for Lough Erne Resort it was recently announced the 2022 PGA EuroPro Tour Finale will be hosted at the resort’s Faldo course between October 19 and 21. Following the conclusion of the season-ending event, five PGA EuroPro Tour members will progress to the next step and earn their Challenge Tour card after 15 gruelling competitions.