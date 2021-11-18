JD to open new flagship ‘The King of Trainers’ store in Belfast this weekend

Sports fashion retailer JD will open a brand new flagship store this Saturday (November 20).

The King of Trainers’ new store will open at Castle Place Belfast and will occupy units 23 - 29.

The new store will be the sixth JD offering in the city, complementing existing locations including Victoria Square and the Kennedy Centre.

Fitness and travel blogger Matthew MacNabb (@matthew_macnabb) and model Bernadette Hagans (@bernadettehagans) will both be present at the opening on Saturday.

There are 80 seasonal vacancies up for grabs, as well as a supervisor and a floor manager position currently available - you can find open roles here: https://jdfashionplc.team.careers/jd/

A spokesperson for JD said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new flagship store in Belfast. This will provide our shoppers with a greater selection from our extensive range of the best sports fashion wear.”

You can shop all the biggest sports brands at JD either in-store or at www.jdsports.co.uk including; Nike, adidas, and The North Face, as well as all the latest styles including Air Max and Gazelle.

