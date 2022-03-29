Kane opens a state-of-the-art gym at their Banbridge HQ

The facilities opened as part of Kane’s overall Health & Wellbeing Strategy which is focussed into three main pillars of physical health, mental health and social interactions.

The wellbeing hub will empower employees to improve their health and wellbeing. An array of gym equipment including Bluetooth enabled cardio machines is accessible across the two floors. A dedicated wellbeing space is also offered for holistic therapies and tailored health campaigns.

Exciting plans underway will include fitness classes and information sessions.

Marty McMullan and John McMullan pictured with Kane employees

Marty McMullan, operations director, Kane, said: “As a family business we want to embed a culture where the Health and Wellbeing of our people is at the core of everything we do. The wellbeing hub is an investment for our people, it is much more than putting exercise equipment into a room, it is creating a space where employees will want to spend time in.”

Based in Banbridge, Kane has offices in London, Glasgow and Republic of Ireland and employs 250 staff. Founded in 1967, Kane has a turnover for current year expected to be in excess of £60 million.

