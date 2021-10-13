Keystone Law Northern Ireland named ‘first class’ firm in The Legal 500 2022

As one of just a handful of firms to be ranked in Northern Ireland, Keystone continues to be recognised as a key advisor for Corporate & M&A and Commercial Real Estate through its advice on complex and significant matters in these areas.

Ranked for Corporate & M&A, the guide recognises managing director John McMahon as an expert in corporate and commercial matters with sector expertise in the aerospace, engineering and energy. He works alongside solicitor Lauren McGarry and consultant Richard McLaughlin.

In addition to its prominent ranking, the team was praised in the guide for its high levels of client service: “We would not hesitate to recommend their services. They are prompt, efficient and always offer the most appropriate advice.”

John McMahon, managing director, Keystone Northern Ireland

Also achieving a ranking for Commercial Property, Keystone NI’s team have become increasingly prominent in advising developers in high-profile development mandates and are considered go-to practitioners for advice on investment acquisitions and disposals, leasing agreements and real estate finance transactions.

Key team members are commercial director Danny McKay who has over 25 years of real estate experience and acts for a mix of corporate and private individuals and director Jim Houston, who is noted for his expertise in handling commercial and residential development projects and negotiating leases for landlords and tenants in relation to retail, industrial, office and hotel premises.

The guided also noted that Keystone NI has a “great network within Northern Ireland. A no-nonsense approach to business with a nice personal touch.”

John McMahon said: “I am delighted with our rankings in this year’s The Legal 500 and the generous testimonials from our clients. It is a credit to all in our small close-knit team here in Belfast.”

