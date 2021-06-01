Launch of recruitment competition for NI Transport Holding Company

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

The Translink Group consists of a Public Corporation, the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHC), which owns and controls seven private limited subsidiary companies (together referred to as the Group or Translink). They are Northern Ireland’s main public transport provider.

Minister Mallon said: “These are key positions as the organisation continues to progress its business-improvement strategy to ensure the ongoing efficiency of its operation and to continue to focus on the promotion of public transport services post pandemic.

“I would encourage anyone who considers that they meet the criteria for the posts and has a genuine desire to make a positive contribution to the work of NITHC to apply. I welcome applicants with varied experience and from a wide range of backgrounds. I believe diversity strengthens boards and adds to the good governance of public bodies.”

The time commitment for the post will be approximately one to two business days per month. Non-Executive Members will be expected to attend all Board meetings and other ad hoc meetings as required. The Members will receive remuneration of £12,858 and reasonable travel and subsistence costs.

The appointments will be effective from October 1 2021 and terms will be for a period of either three or five years.

Applications will be welcomed from all sections of the community.

Women, younger people, people with disabilities and people from ethnic minority communities are currently under-represented on DfI Boards. Applications from members of these groups would be particularly welcome.

You can access the application pack at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/public-appointment-vacancies or at: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/publications/application-non-executive-members-northern-ireland-transport-holding-compan

Alternatively contact the DfI Public Appointments Unit

In writing to Clarence Court, 10-18 Adelaide Street, Belfast BT2 8GB;

By Telephone. 028 9054 0994

By e-mail. Send your request to: [email protected]

