Leading businesses offer Virtual Parent’s Evening event

The latest instalment in the ‘Your Child, Their Future’ series will focus on ‘Future Skills’ and explore the technical abilities and personal traits required for a successful career in the industries and sectors of today.

As global businesses at the forefront of digital and professional services and with significant workforces in Northern Ireland, the companies will provide a diverse range of opinions and information from industry experts who are parents themselves.

The free online event, which will take place on Tuesday, February 1, will hear from: Carol Fitzsimons MBE, chief executive at Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, Jenna Bell, business development manager at the Chartered Institute of Building and Rose Mary Stalker, founder of 4C Ur Future and currently Chair of Invest Northern Ireland.

Hosted by former BBC Northern Ireland journalist Sarah Travers, the Virtual Parent’s Evening is an informal opportunity to chat with professionals about how best to support the younger generations as they embark on their careers.

Sarah set up a training business, Bespoke Communications, with her business partner Camilla Long, and is passionate about helping people and organisations tell their stories.

However rather than a lecture or recruitment event, the evening is a relaxed online session that will provide opportunities to ask questions or alternatively sit back and listen to expert advice.

Urging ‘anyone feeling uncertain about their next steps’ to register for the event, John Healy, vice president and managing director at Allstate NI, said: “We are looking forward to hosting another ‘Your Child, Their Future’ event and providing direction to parents and young people as they navigate the final years of education and consider their next steps.

“In technology, job roles evolve and change quickly in line with continued advancements and developments in the modern world.

“This can be daunting for pupils as they prepare for careers that don’t yet exist, but we know that a number of fundamental skills and attributes will always be valued by employers.

“In our latest event, we will hear from professionals who are well regarded for their expert views and insights on how best to kickstart your career.

“I encourage anyone feeling uncertain about their next steps, or who would like to know more about the opportunities that exist for their children, to join us to discuss the skills of the future.”

‘Your Child, Their Future: Future Skills’ will take place from 5 – 6pm on Tuesday, February 1.

For more information or to register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-child-their-future-future-skills-tickets-223367687767

