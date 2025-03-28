Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Market leading discount retailer partners with Irish suppliers to craft premium artisan Easter egg range Irish handcrafted chocolate eggs with prices as low as £6.99

Lidl Northern Ireland has launched a delicious range of Irish handcrafted Easter eggs in stores across the region while stocks last.

Customers can now ‘Go Full Lidl this Easter’ and shop the egg-cellent selection of Irish dark, white and milk chocolate eggs suitable for all the family with prices starting at just £6.99.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s premium range of Deluxe eggs have been handcrafted by Cavan-based Áine’s Handmade Chocolates. These quality and affordable eggs are the perfect tasty Easter treat without breaking the bank. Áine’s Handmade Chocolates have been working with Lidl since 2017, supplying Lidl with an irresistible range of Deluxe Irish Handmade Premium Easter Eggs available in different varieties such as mint, orange and salted caramel.

For a nutty twist, Lidl’s decadent Deluxe Irish Dark Chocolate Easter Egg with Milk Chocolate Truffles (£9.99) will satisfy chocoholics everywhere. Packaged beautifully in pastel wrap, more delicate palettes will enjoy the creaminess of the Deluxe Irish Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Salted Caramel Chocolates (£9.99) and Deluxe Irish White Chocolate Easter Egg with Hazelnut Pralines (£9.99).

Customers can choose between Lidl’s popular Deluxe Premium Irish Easter Egg (£11.99), with a selection of flavours including White Chocolate with Raspberries; Milk Chocolate with Honeycomb; Milk Mint Chocolate infused with White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate decorated with Caramelised Almonds. Each egg is beautifully decorated and there is something for everyone’s taste.

Alternatively, chocolate fans will love to indulge in Lidl’s Deluxe Irish Easter Egg only £6.99. These luxurious milk chocolate eggs are handmade in Ireland using Belgian Chocolate. Available in four flavours, Dark Chocolate and Coffee; Orange Milk Chocolate with crispy Honeycomb; White Chocolate with Strawberry Marshmallow Mess, and Milk Chocolate with Salted Caramel. Crafted with the finest ingredients Lidl’s Deluxe Easter eggs are made with rainforest alliance certified cocoa, driving more sustainable cocoa farming.