Free health checks, physiotherapy session, first aid training and more as part of Linen Quarter Health Week

Linen Quarter Health Week is offering a jam packed week of free events to encourage people and businesses to focus on their personal health and wellbeing.

An initiative run by LQ BID, the jam-packed week of free events runs from September 26 to 30.

Some of the free events taking place include 20-minute health checks conducted by qualified nurses from Health Matters NI consisting of blood pressure and pulse rate checks, cardiac risk assessment, cholesterol level check, body composition analysis and diabetes risk assessment.

LQ BID has also partnered with RE:PLAY Clinic to offer 30-minute physiotherapy screenings for those suffering from aches or pains to better understand how to improve their mobility.

Designed to be as varied a week as possible, Bisp Training will facilitate CPR and First Aid Training sessions whilst Grand Central Hotel will host an early morning yoga class with complimentary smoothies. All sessions are free to attend but availability is limited.

Managing director of LQ BID, Chris McCracken, said: “Health Week is a really important initiative for us and we’re grateful to our partners who have once again got behind it to ensure we can deliver a diverse and inclusive programme of events.

"Our ambition for the week is to inspire both member organisations and individuals to enhance their focus on health and well-being and take a step to improve where they can by engaging in a taster session, learning a new health-related skill or better understanding their own body and mind.”

According to the World Health Organisation, a healthy district is one that continually creates and improves its physical and social environments and expands its community resources to enable people to perform in all functions of life and develop their maximum potential.

LQ BID has been dedicated to improving the Linen Quarter’s focus on health and wellbeing with clean air, safety, outdoor enjoyment and active and sustainable travel all key areas of focus over recent years.

Chris continued: “LQ BID has been extremely vocal in its support of active and sustainable travel as part of promoting both a healthy and clean city.

"As part of the week’s activity we will host a pop-up event for cyclists with partners Big Loop Bikes who will offer free bike repair, and the PSNI who will be on hand to ensure cyclists in the District can have their bikes registered.

“In the last five years, we have directed £700,000 towards cleanliness and safety-related initiatives, all of which support the health and wellbeing of those who live and work in and come to enjoy the Linen Quarter.”

LQ BID recently announced a new five-year business plan, part of which reveals its aim to extend its services to include The Gasworks and Shaftsbury Square areas.

LQ BID was first appointed in 2018 for an initial term of five years and in January 2023, member businesses will have the opportunity to vote for it to be appointed for a second term.