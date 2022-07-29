Lyons announces Invest NI Board appointments

Dominic Darby, Melanie Dawson, Dawn McLaughlin, Ciaran Mulgrew, Patrick O’Gorman, Julie-Ann O’Hare and Scott Ritchie have been appointed by the Minister to serve on the Board for a three year period from June 30 2022 to June 30 2025.

Commenting on the appointments the Minister said: “Invest NI plays a crucial role in helping to transform Northern Ireland into a globally competitive economy working for everyone and I welcome these new appointments to the Board.

“The wealth of knowledge, skills and experience that I know they will bring will be invaluable as Invest NI continues to work to attract foreign investment and support our local businesses to create jobs, innovate and grow their exports through my Department’s vision to deliver a decade of innovation through the 10X Economy. I would like to wish them every success in their work supporting the Invest NI Chair and Chief Executive.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons