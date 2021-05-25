McAfee Auctions are back with a ‘Fine’ Ballycastle Sale’

The sale includes some fine furnishings including tables and chairs

The sale on Thursday, June 3 includes the contents of two Gentlemen’s residences and boasts some really finefurniture including wardrobes, table and chair sets, bookcases, writing desks, display cabinets, sideboards etc. along with many nice smaller pieces of furniture including sewing boxes, teapoy, occasional tables, chairs etc.

A really nice collection of paintings include works by Charles McAuley, Roland Hill, Markey, Raymond Faulkner, Tom Carr, Sam McLarnon, Nigel Allison etc. and there are also lots of nice prints etc. Collectibles include two private collections of Doulton and Hummel figurines, lots of crystal and drinking glasses, tea and dinner sets, silver and silver plate, brass and copper.

Other lots include a good selection of large and smaller rugs, overmantles and mirrors, clocks including wall and mantle clocks, three piece clock set etc. Outdoor effects include four old chimney pots and a great collection of large overpots.

And viewing is back – so telephone 028-276-67669, for an appointmen or view the entire sale on easylive.com, where you will also be able to view the sale live and bid live on the evening of the sale.

“This is a particularly fine sale and includes many pieces of fine furniture and lovely paintings, so try and make it to the viewing if you can,” said auctioneer Gerry McAfee.

Remember bids can be left or telephone bids organised as usual.

